Kenosha man, 62, charged in stabbing incident

A 62-year-old Kenosha man faces a felony charge of injury by negligent use of a dangerous weapon following a stabbing incident last week.
Richard E. Walton made his initial appearance in Kenosha County Circuit Court on Oct. 6. He is free on a $1,000 signature bond and is due back in court Wednesday for a preliminary hearing at 10:30 a.m.
Walton faces a maximum fine of $10,000 and three years, six months in prison. He’s also charged with a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct with the use of a dangerous weapon.
According to the criminal complaint, Kenosha Police officers responded Oct. 4 to the 4400 block of 55th Street for a report of a male with a stab wound. Officers located the victim, who was walking in the roadway without a shirt, and observed a large bloody laceration on the right side of his back.
The victim was uncooperative and refused to explain how he was stabbed or who stabbed him, the complaint states. He was transported to Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital, where he told police he had been playing basketball across the street from Wilson Elementary School when he felt a “sharp pain in his back.”
Police reported the wound was about six inches deep and required eight stitches to close.
During an interview with police, the victim reportedly changed his story. He stated that Walton had stabbed him, but it was an “accident.” He told police that he and the defendant had a disagreement and described the knife as a small folding knife.
The victim told police that Walton was “just playing with it” and made no motions to attack or harm him. The victim stated that during a verbal argument, Walton turned, and that’s when he was “stuck” with the knife. The man said after he was stabbed, he ran outside, and two passersby had called 911.
Walton stated that just before police arrived, the victim threw a cell phone at his face, and he then threw it back at the victim. At that point, Walton stated he saw the victim run out of the door.
When police told Walton the man had been stabbed, he immediately told them he did not know who stabbed him and was adamant he did not, the complaint states.
Police also viewed surveillance footage from the residence, where they observed the defendant and the victim yelling and arguing. At one point, a dark spot is visible on the back of the victim’s shirt. The victim then is seen walking away from the residence south down the west sidewalk of Pershing Boulevard.