Kenosha man, 62, charged in stabbing incident

A 62-year-old Kenosha man faces a felony charge of injury by negligent use of a dangerous weapon following a stabbing incident last week.

Richard E. Walton made his initial appearance in Kenosha County Circuit Court on Oct. 6. He is free on a $1,000 signature bond and is due back in court Wednesday for a preliminary hearing at 10:30 a.m.

Walton faces a maximum fine of $10,000 and three years, six months in prison. He’s also charged with a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct with the use of a dangerous weapon.

According to the criminal complaint, Kenosha Police officers responded Oct. 4 to the 4400 block of 55th Street for a report of a male with a stab wound. Officers located the victim, who was walking in the roadway without a shirt, and observed a large bloody laceration on the right side of his back.

The victim was uncooperative and refused to explain how he was stabbed or who stabbed him, the complaint states. He was transported to Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital, where he told police he had been playing basketball across the street from Wilson Elementary School when he felt a “sharp pain in his back.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Police reported the wound was about six inches deep and required eight stitches to close.