A 35-year-old Kenosha man is facing criminal charges following the death of his dog.

Deandre L. Watkins Jr. was charged Friday with mistreatment of animals, a Class I felony, and five counts of felony bail jumping in Kenosha County Circuit Court.

According to the criminal complaint, Kenosha Police officers responded to a residence in the 2000 block of 53rd Street for a report of animal cruelty on Dec. 11.

An anonymous complainant said that on Dec. 9 a dog was left outside in the backyard of a residence. The dog, according to the criminal complaint, was hooked to a chain reportedly standing on top of a portion of a fence that was left leaning onto shrubs as if the dog was trying to not stand on the cold and wet ground during that day's winter storm.

The complaint further states three individuals were observed on Dec. 11 standing around the same dog which appeared to be dead in the backyard and that they allegedly put the dog into a garbage bag.

According to the complaint, officers made contact with the residence and spoke with Watkins, who reportedly said he knew why officers were there and mentioned the dog. He said he woke up that morning and found the 18-month-old dog dead, although his story changed.

Watkins reportedly said the dog was was not eating or drinking, was losing fur and weight. Watkins also reportedly said that he "Googled" the symptoms the dog was experiencing and assumed it had Parvo, a contagious and deadly viral disease. Because of that Watkins said he gave the dog "sugar and charcoal" because he did not have funds for treatment, according to the complaint.

Officers observed hay scattered throughout the yard that Watkins allegedly used to keep his dogs' paws from getting wet while they were outside and saw no shelter for the dogs.

Officers then asked to see his other two dogs which were never vaccinated, according to the complaint. A local animal shelter reported that Watkins had previously adopted three other dogs and that two of them were re-homed and one put down due to aggression.

When police examined the body of the dog who died in December they reportedly found it to be extremely thin, bloody and covered in mud. A test for Parvo conducted by a local animal shelter came back negative.

"(The) defendant had numerous opportunities to bring (the dog) to a licensed veterinarian for what appeared to be critical care and failed to do so," according to the complaint. "The defendant admitted to not bringing his animals to the vet unless they are severely sick, even though he did not bring (this dog) to a vet at any point, resulting in (this dog's) death."

During this time Watkins was under the terms and conditions of numerous bonds for criminal charges that included possession with intent to deliver designer drugs, possession with intent to deliver fentanyl and felony bail jumping.

