A 60-year-old Kenosha man is facing charges after allegedly shooting a firearm while drunk and high on illegal substances in an apartment complex early Thursday morning.

Gerald R. Rivest, 60, was charged Friday in Kenosha County Circuit Court with three felony counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety with a dangerous weapon, felony battery or threat to a law enforcement officer with a dangerous weapon, felony failure to comply with an officer and misdemeanor operating a firearm while intoxicated.

Rivest made his initial appearance Friday afternoon where Court Commissioner Loren Keating imposed a $75,000 cash bond. A preliminary hearing is set for April 28.

Around 12:50 a.m. Thursday Kenosha Police officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of 60th Avenue for a report of shots fired in an apartment building after someone called 911 to report her neighbor, who was reportedly identified as Rivest, was yelling and screaming inside his apartment and it appeared there were bullets strikes.

Officers, according to the criminal complaint, arrived at the location and observed bullet holes through drywall inside the complex.

Officers reportedly approached Rivest's unit and announced themselves as police officers. Rivest, the lone occupant of his unit, reportedly began yelling and making threats to shoot officers if they were to enter the apartment.

Officers then heard movement inside the unit and Rivest slowly began to exit the residence. Rivest was taken into custody at gunpoint after about 10 minutes and Rivest was removed from the apartment building.

During a protective sweep of Rivest's residence officers reportedly found multiple bullet strikes in the walls and the window area.

After being placed in a squad car Rivest reportedly began talking about the incident and said without prompting that he had fired his gun. Rivest also admitted to drinking, according to the complaint, and smoking marijuana and consuming cocaine.

Rivest also reportedly said he purchased a Glock pistol about three months ago and was planning to use the firearm on himself. Rivest reportedly added he fired the gun out of the window instead, which made him curious what it would be like against the wall, and so he fired his gun into the wall of the apartment.

Rivest was transported to an area hospital where his blood was drawn in accordance with a warrant. The results are pending.

When interviewed by police the initial caller reportedly said she was in her unit around 12:30 a.m. watching late night television when she heard approximately nine loud pops that were not all at the same time. She assumed they were gunshots.

After the "pops" ended she told officers she waited 10 to 15 minutes before using the flashlight on her phone to locate a hole in her spare room wall, which is shared with the Rivest's unit. Other residents also told officers they heard shots in multiple bursts.

A neighbor across the hall from Rivest reportedly told officers he was asleep on the couch and was awakened by gunshots. Officers also reportedly observed bullet strikes within that neighbor's residence.

A firearm was recovered from Rivest's unit and officers reportedly observed bullet strikes on the north wall of the living room, the east wall of the living room, the east wall of the bedroom, the north wall of the bedroom and the ceiling of the bedroom.

No one was reported injured.

"The residents were very lucky to have escaped being hurt or killed. Our third shift officers did an outstanding job evacuating occupied apartments before initiating contact with the suspect and mitigating further risk to public safety," the Kenosha Police posted to Facebook.