Kenosha man accused of fleeing from deputy, driving through Petrifying Springs Golf Course

An 18-year-old Kenosha man is facing criminal charges following a high-speed chase through a golf course.

James L. Fulkerson was charged earlier this month with felonies of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and attempting to flee or elude an officer in Kenosha County Circuit Court. Fulkerson appeared at Intake Court Wednesday and posted the $20,000 cash bond imposed on him Thursday.

On the morning of Dec. 6 a Kenosha County Sheriff's Department deputy reportedly observed a white sedan travelling at high speeds and driving recklessly throughout the Village of Somers.

The deputy reportedly followed the vehicle with activated emergency lights and sirens, and reached speeds of 103 mph in the 55 mph zone on Seventh Street. The sedan also allegedly recklessly drove past a school bus in a no passing zone, and later through a stop sign on 30th Avenue.

The driver of the vehicle continued westbound and then allegedly turned into the parking lot of Petrifying Springs Golf Course. The vehicle continued south through the parking lot at speeds in excess of 50 mph, and then onto the walking path that runs along the east end of the golf course and park, according to the criminal complaint.

The vehicle continue traveling along the path at speeds between 60 to 80 mph, according to the complaint, and the deputy had to slow down to avoid hitting anyone. The walking path had windy turns and several areas which obscured a driver’s view of oncoming foot traffic.

The deputy then reportedly observed the vehicle exit onto Park Drive and travel east on Petrifying Springs Road.

Although the deputy lost sight of the vehicle near the University of Wisconsin- Parkside, the deputy determined the vehicle turned north onto Outer Loop Road after viewing squad video.

Sheriff's deputies reviewed surveillance video from Petrifying Springs Park which reportedly showed the suspected vehicle's license plate. The vehicle was reportedly registered to Fulkerson's mother.

When questioned by deputies, the woman reportedly said her son snuck out of the house earlier that morning with her vehicle.

Later that day, Fulkerson was arrested when exiting a friend's residence in the 1700 block of 18th Avenue. Fulkerson reportedly had a strong odor of intoxicants emanating from his breath, was swaying back and forth and had a difficult time keeping steady. He also reportedly had a strong odor of marijuana.

Three empty liquor bottles were recovered from the vehicle.

When questioned Fulkerson reportedly acted as if he didn't know what the deputy was talking about and said "alright I got caught speeding.

When informed by the deputy that he has chased him through the golf course Fulkerson reportedly replied "and you were falling behind me."

