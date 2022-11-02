Kenosha man accused of hit-and-run, driving while intoxicated

A 39-year-old Kenosha man is accused of hit-and-run and driving a vehicle while intoxicated for the fourth time.
Silvestre R. Santos III was charged Monday in Kenosha County Circuit Court with felony operating while intoxicated for the fourth time and misdemeanor hit-and-run of an attended vehicle.
Santos made his initial appearance at Intake Court Monday afternoon where Court Commission Loren Keating imposed a $5,000 cash bond. A preliminary hearing is set for Nov. 9.
A Kenosha County Sheriff's Department deputy responded to the 2900 block of 39th Avenue in the Village of Somers around 8:15 p.m. Saturday to a caller reporting a hit-and-run accident that occurred on Highway 31 and Washington Road.
Dispatch advised that the caller was rear-ended by a black pickup truck, which continued eastbound after the accident occurred, according to the criminal complaint.
People are also reading…
Upon arrival the deputy made contact with a woman who said that she was on her way home and was stopped at the intersection of Washington Road facing south.
She said that she was in the turn lane to head east on Washington Road when she received a green light and proceeded through the intersection.
As she completed her turn she was reportedly rear-ended by a truck and the driver of it left the scene and continued east.
The woman said she followed the truck to the intersection of Washington Road and 39th Avenue where she and the black pickup both stopped at a red light, according to the complaint.
She said that she exited her vehicle and approached the black truck and spoke with the driver.
The driver reportedly "looked her up and down, and told her that she doesn’t look injured then continued east on Washington Road."
The deputy observed "extensive damage" to the woman's vehicle.
A witness interviewed by investigators reportedly recounted similar events.
A few minutes later the driver of the truck was arrested and identified as Santos, who had three previous operating while intoxicated convictions.
Santos, who was pulled over after speeding in the 4000 block of 16th Avenue, reportedly denied being involved in an accident even though his truck had visible front-end damage to it. He also reportedly showed strong signs of impairment by alcohol.
The results of a blood draw completed at an area hospital were not available in the criminal complaint.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, Oct. 31, 2022
Today's mugshots: Oct. 31
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Azaria S. Tanner
Azaria S. Tanner, 4000 block of 28th Avenue, Kenosha, possession of THC, obstructing an officer.
Terell M. Barber
Terell M. Barber, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct.
Darius L. Belle
Darius L. Belle, 3400 block of 6th Avenue, Racine, felony bail jumping.
Charles Lee Canady
Charles Lee Canady, 4000 block of Marquette Drive, Racine, felony bail jumping.
Adonis L. French
Adonis L. French, 3700 block of Oakwood Drive, Racine, invasion of privacy.
James Klukas
James Klukas, 2100 block of Harriet Street, Racine, burglary of a building or dwelling, attempt felony theft (movable property between $5,000-$10,000), criminal damage to property, misdemeanor theft, obstructing an officer, felony bail jumping.
Brandon Oates-Carson
Brandon Oates-Carson, 400 block of Seventh Street, Racine, misdemeanor theft, resisting an officer, obstructing an officer.
Yalena Y. Rocha-Raya
Yalena Y. Rocha-Raya, 1900 block of Carlisle Avenue, Racine, throw or discharge bodily fluids at public safety worker, resisting an officer.
Dominic T. Sadowski
Dominic T. Sadowski, Watertown, Wisconsin, criminal damage to property, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
William N. Silva
William N. Silva, 1700 block of Packard Avenue, Racine, substantial battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), resisting an officer, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments).
Kimeon D. Turner
Kimeon D. Turner, 1300 block of Oakes Road, Mount Pleasant, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Zachery J. Vague
Zachery J. Vague, 4800 block of Scotts Way, Racine, misdemeanor theft, felony bail jumping.
Passionelle S. Sims
Passionelle S. Sims, 1900 block of LaSalle Street, Racine, criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Fredrick R. Warship
Fredrick R. Warship, Howards Grove, Wisconsin, possession of a firearm by a felon, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of THC.
Brenda J. Wixforth
Brenda J. Wixforth, 4900 block of 36th Avenue, Kenosha, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500).