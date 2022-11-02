Kenosha man accused of hit-and-run, driving while intoxicated

A 39-year-old Kenosha man is accused of hit-and-run and driving a vehicle while intoxicated for the fourth time.

Silvestre R. Santos III was charged Monday in Kenosha County Circuit Court with felony operating while intoxicated for the fourth time and misdemeanor hit-and-run of an attended vehicle.

Santos made his initial appearance at Intake Court Monday afternoon where Court Commission Loren Keating imposed a $5,000 cash bond. A preliminary hearing is set for Nov. 9.

A Kenosha County Sheriff's Department deputy responded to the 2900 block of 39th Avenue in the Village of Somers around 8:15 p.m. Saturday to a caller reporting a hit-and-run accident that occurred on Highway 31 and Washington Road.

Dispatch advised that the caller was rear-ended by a black pickup truck, which continued eastbound after the accident occurred, according to the criminal complaint.

Upon arrival the deputy made contact with a woman who said that she was on her way home and was stopped at the intersection of Washington Road facing south.

She said that she was in the turn lane to head east on Washington Road when she received a green light and proceeded through the intersection.

As she completed her turn she was reportedly rear-ended by a truck and the driver of it left the scene and continued east.

The woman said she followed the truck to the intersection of Washington Road and 39th Avenue where she and the black pickup both stopped at a red light, according to the complaint.

She said that she exited her vehicle and approached the black truck and spoke with the driver.

The driver reportedly "looked her up and down, and told her that she doesn’t look injured then continued east on Washington Road."

The deputy observed "extensive damage" to the woman's vehicle.

A witness interviewed by investigators reportedly recounted similar events.

A few minutes later the driver of the truck was arrested and identified as Santos, who had three previous operating while intoxicated convictions.

Santos, who was pulled over after speeding in the 4000 block of 16th Avenue, reportedly denied being involved in an accident even though his truck had visible front-end damage to it. He also reportedly showed strong signs of impairment by alcohol.

The results of a blood draw completed at an area hospital were not available in the criminal complaint.