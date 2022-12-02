Kenosha man accused of kidnapping, illegal possession of firearm and numerous other crimes

A 28-year-old Kenosha man has been charged with kidnapping, illegal possession of a firearm and other criminal offenses.

Haywood T. Price III, also known as Cortez Tyrone Johnson and Tyrone H. Price, was charged with felonies of kidnapping with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by a felon, two counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety with a dangerous weapon, operating a vehicle without consent and two counts of felony bail jumping, along with numerous misdemeanors.

Price made his initial appearance at Intake Court Friday afternoon where Court Commissioner Loren Keating imposed a $50,000 cash bond. Price had been in custody on a probation hold since Nov. 10, when he was first arrested for his alleged crimes. A preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 9.

On the night of Nov. 10 a Kenosha Police officer spoke with a woman who said she was at home on Nov. 9 in the late evening with Price who was upset, according to the criminal complaint. The woman said she knew Price from when they were young children and recently reconnected.

At one point, Price reportedly punched a hole in a door of her residence while intoxicated. The woman said she was fearful of Price and he eventually produced a black handgun and grabbed her by the hair and put the barrel of the gun against her temple.

Although she told him to stop, according to the complaint, Price continued to pull her outside of the residence and forcibly placed her inside her vehicle in the early morning hours of Nov. 10.

She said Price took her keys and drove them to Illinois.

As Price was driving, according to the complaint, Price said he was going to kill her. When the vehicle came to a stop Price reportedly dragged her out of the vehicle and pointed a firearm at her with the muzzle tapping the back of her head.

The woman said she screamed for help but Price had one hand on the back of her neck pinning her down. Price then, according to the complaint, raised the gun over the top of where she was laying and fired off a single round.

He eventually, according to the complaint, forced her back into her vehicle and then drove back to Kenosha. Price was also allegedly driving erratically and swerving in-and-out of lanes.

The woman said they arrived at her residence around 2 a.m. and he again pointed a firearm at her and threatened her, according to the complaint. Throughout that day Price allegedly threatened her, took her vehicle without permission and demanded cash. The woman said she was in constant fear.

The woman was eventually able to call a relative for help and filed a police report later that night. Officers reportedly observed a visible injury to the left side of her forehead and scratch marks on the back of her neck area.

Price was later taken into custody outside a Kenosha tavern where police reported finding the woman's vehicle in the parking lot. Price, according to the complaint, also had drugs on him.

When police searched the woman's residence they reportedly found numerous dried blood stains and spatter, and a hole in a door.

At the time of his latest arrest Price was out on bond for a case involving the sale of THC in Kenosha County. He is also a convicted felon with an extensive criminal history.