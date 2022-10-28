Kenosha man accused of maintaining drug place, delivering fentanyl

A 44-year-old Kenosha man is facing numerous criminal charges for allegedly maintaining a drug trafficking place and delivering fentanyl.

Dionia O. Scott was charged Friday in Kenosha County Circuit Court with felonies of manufacturing or delivering 1 to 5 grams of cocaine, two counts of delivering 10 grams or less of fentanyl and maintaining a drug trafficking place.

A $10,000 warrant has been issued for his arrest.

In early May a Kenosha Police detective was notified by a confidential informant that a man was selling crack cocaine on the city’s north side. A phone number associated with the alleged drug dealer was linked to Scott, according to the criminal complaint.

On May 23, a detective made contact with the confidential informant who advised Scott agreed to sell $200 of crack cocaine to the informant. Kenosha Police began conducting surveillance at Scott’s residence in the 1800 block of 21st Street.

A confidential informant provided with recorded “buy money” later purchased two baggies of a substance that tested positive for cocaine and weighed 2.3 grams, the complaint states.

On June 2, the confidential informant working with police purchased crack cocaine again from Scott at his residence, according to the complaint. The informant reportedly purchased two baggies of a rocky substance that weighed 2.8 grams and tested positive for cocaine and fentanyl, the deadly synthetic opioid. In mid-July, the informant working with police purchased 2.7 grams of a substance that later tested positive for cocaine and fentanyl from Scott inside his residence.

Scott, a convicted felon, was previously convicted of manufacturing or delivering cocaine on or near a school in Kenosha County in the summer of 2015.