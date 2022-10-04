Kenosha man accused of maintaining drug-trafficking place near school

A Kenosha man faces numerous felony charges after allegedly distributing drugs from his home near a school.

Marcell P. Barnes, 31, was charged in Kenosha County Circuit Court Tuesday with two counts of manufacturing/delivering 1 to 5 grams of cocaine on or near a school, manufacturing/ delivering 5 to 15 grams of cocaine on or near a school, possession with intent to deliver 1 to 5 grams of cocaine on or near a school, possession with intent to deliver 200 to 1,000 grams of THC on or near a school, maintaining a drug-trafficking place, and misdemeanor obstructing an officer.

Barnes made his initial appearance at Intake Court Tuesday afternoon and Court Commissioner Loren Keating imposed $15,000 cash bond. A preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 12.

On Aug. 29, a Kenosha Police detective arranged for a confidential informant to purchase cocaine from a residence in the 1400 block of 60th Street.

The residence belonged to Barnes, according to the criminal complaint, who was the target of the controlled purchase. The residence is within 1,000 feet of Frank Elementary School.

The informant reportedly purchased a 1.3 grams of a substance that tested positive for cocaine from Barnes inside of the residence.

On Sept. 2, according to the criminal complaint, an informant purchased another 1.5 grams of cocaine from Barnes’s residence.

And on Sept. 15, an informant purchased nearly 7 grams of cocaine from Barnes at the same residence.

A Kenosha Police officer on Monday initiated a traffic stop of Barnes, who was reportedly driving without a valid driver’s license and with warrants for his arrest.

The officer reported that “it appeared that the defendant observed (the officer’s) vehicle and quickly accelerated away,” according to the complaint.

After the officer activated his emergency lights and followed Barnes, he allegedly parked his vehicle and exited. When the officer approached, Barnes reportedly fled despite commands to stop from the officer.

Barnes was eventually taken into custody, and according to the complaint, had nearly $1,200 in cash on him in small bills.

A search warrant was executed by Kenosha Police on his residence the same day he was arrested. Numerous items appeared to be coated with a white powder which one officer recognized as “instruments to cook, mix and measure crack cocaine.”

Officers also reportedly found several large vacuum-style bags which contained the odor of marijuana and remnants of marijuana within.

Officers also reportedly found a bag of marijuana inside a storage locker and two additional individually packaged baggies of a substance that was consistent with cocaine in the kitchen area.