Kenosha man accused of possessing child pornography

A 51-year-old Kenosha man faces felony charges for allegedly possessing a large amount of child pornography.

Jerremy K. Combs was charged Thursday in Kenosha County Circuit with 10 counts of possession of child pornography. He made his initial appearance at Intake Court Thursday afternoon where Court Commissioner Loren Keating set a $30,000 cash bond.

Each count is a Class D felony and carries a possible fine of up to $100,000 and 25 years in prison. He is set to appear in court again on Nov. 4.

A Kenosha Police detective received a CyberTip from the National Center for Missing and Endangered Children stating that a user in Kenosha had shared and/or possessed many images of child sexual abuse, according to the criminal complaint.

The CyberTip was linked to email that had shared child sexual abuse imagery and contained an IP address and information linked to Combs, according to the complaint.

Based on the information provided in the CyberTip, the detective obtained a subpoena from an internet provider regarding the IP address in question. The billing party was reportedly listed as a resident with a service address in the 6500 block 32nd of Avenue.

On Tuesday, the detective drafted a search warrant for the residence and a vehicle observed during surveillance. On Wednesday, Kenosha Police officers executed the warrant and initiated a traffic stop of Combs, who reportedly admitted to using the email in question.

Once the residence was cleared, a detective searched the residence with the assistance of an electronic detecting K-9 unit. The dog, according to the complaint, alerted officers to a laptop on the floor of the room believed to be that of Combs. The dog also pointed out a cell phone that was on a nightstand in the same room.

Multiple images and videos containing child pornography were reportedly found on DVDs located in the bedroom.

The detective also found images of child pornography found on Combs’s phone, according to the complaint.