Kenosha man accused of robbing local business for second time

A 40-year-old Kenosha man free on a $2,500 cash bond for allegedly robbing a city bar faces four new felony charges for returning to that business and committing another burglary late last month.
Ryan M. Stockton, of the 6300 block of 26th Avenue, remains in custody in the Kenosha County Jail on a $10,000 cash bond imposed Oct. 27 by Commissioner Richard Ginkowski.
Stockton, charged with two felony bail-jumping counts, along with felony counts of burglary and attempting to flee an officer, waived his preliminary hearing Friday morning. He is due back in court Nov. 16 for a judicial pre-trial hearing.
The new charges, which relate to an alleged burglary at Uncle Mike’s, 6611 120th Ave., carry a total prison term of 28 years and a maximum possible fine of $55,000.
In the original case, which also occurred at Uncle Mike’s in June, Stockton is charged with felony counts of burglary and theft, which carry a maximum fine of $60,000 and 21 years in prison.
According to the new criminal complaint, Kenosha Police responded to Uncle Mike’s for a burglary complaint and were informed that Stockton had entered the back of the bar, took items from the freezer and left southbound in a 2002 GMC Denali.
An employee told police he was alone in the bar when he heard a noise coming from the freezer. He recognized the defendant, backed away and called police. The employee stated Stockton loaded a black bag of items suspected as food from the freezer and left.
When police attempted to stop the defendant, they observed it turn northbound on 26th Avenue from Roosevelt Road, almost hit a parked car and “overtake the entire roadway” as it turned at a high rate of speed eastbound on 64th Street.
Police observed the defendant’s vehicle enter the 6800 block of 26th Avenue at 55 mph, and then swerve “directly into an unoccupied white Sedan,” which was parked on the west side. Stockton eventually lost control of the vehicle and the pursuit ended on the west curb in the 6800 block of 20th Avenue.
As the defendant exited the vehicle, police observed that he was unable to keep his balance and fell into the vehicle multiple times. Police found a bottle of brandy in the vehicle, and Stockton also was arrested for his first drunken driving offense.
A search of the vehicle revealed a black trash bag filled with various bulk-sized frozen foods that were returned to Uncle Mike’s.
In the original case against the defendant, he is accused of stealing a Smith and Wesson MP15 rifle, valued at $800, from the bar, where he once had worked as a bartender. Police found the rifle and a Ruger 10-22 pistol that belonged to the bar owner during a search warrant at the defendant’s residence.