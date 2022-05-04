 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kenosha man allegedly attacks someone with machete, faces charges

David Willems

David Willems

 Kenosha County booking photo

A Kenosha man is facing charges after allegedly attacking someone with a machete Friday.

David H. Willems, 62, was charged with felony first-degree recklessly endangering safety with a dangerous weapon and misdemeanor disorderly conduct with a dangerous weapon in Kenosha County Circuit Court Monday.

According to the criminal complaint, Kenosha police responded to the 6100 block of 24th Avenue Friday for a report of someone being the victim of a machete attack.

Upon arrival at the apartment complex, police met with Willems who "advised that nothing happened and no one had a machete, but that he does own a machete," according to the criminal complaint. 

However, a man at the complex reportedly told police he exited his basement apartment, went upstairs and encountered Willems in the hallway.

The man reportedly told officers that Willems, unprovoked, began swinging a machete at him and calling him a “snitch” while attacking him. The man reportedly used his walking cane to block Willems’s attack.

Willems reportedly had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath. When officers went to arrest him, he reportedly had to be dragged from the building and into an officer's squad car.  

Kenosha County Court Commissioner Robert Kupfer set a $7,500 cash bond for Willems at intake court Monday afternoon. 

