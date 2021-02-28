Kenosha man among drivers arrested on charge of OWI in fiery three-vehicle crash in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT – A Kenosha man was among three drivers arrested on drunk driving charges following a fiery three-car collision at Highways 11 and 32 in the Village of Mount Pleasant early Sunday morning.
Police took Herbert Aguirre-Lopez, 45, of Kenosha, into custody after recommending a charge of operating while intoxicated, his third offense, according to a Mount Pleasant Police Department press release. Police arrested two other drivers, Christopher Sanchez, 33, and Kraig Herbrechtsmeir, 56, both of Racine, on charges of operating while intoxicated. Herbrechtsmeir also faces a charge of driving the wrong way on a divided highway.
None were seriously injured.
At 2:47 a.m., police were called to the scene of the three-vehicle crash, with one vehicle fully engulfed in flames, according to the release. Officers found all three vehicles in the northbound lanes of Highway 32, and all had heavy damage.
According to police, a 2011 Ford F250 pickup truck, driven by Herbrechtsmeir, was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes on Highway 32. A 2000 GMC Yukon SUV, driven by Sanchez, was traveling northbound on Highway 32 at that time and observed the truck’s headlights heading in his direction. Sanchez swerved in an attempt to prevent a collision but was unsuccessful, according to police. The pickup struck the Yukon head-on.
Another vehicle collides
Shortly after, another vehicle traveling northbound on Highway 32 — a 2013 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Aguirre-Lopez — collided with the pickup. Due to the severity of the collision, the Yukon burst into flames, according to the release.
Police said Sanchez and Herbrechtsmeir remained on scene, where they were treated by rescue personnel, while Aguirre-Lopez was later located at Ascension Hospital after being transported by a friend.
Two northbound lanes of traffic on Highway 32 were shut down temporarily due to the amount of debris in the roadway. A southbound lane was temporarily shut down for rescue personnel, according to police. All three vehicles were later towed, and the scene was cleared at 5:29 a.m. Police said the crash remains under investigation.
Anyone with information on this incident can call the Mt. Pleasant Police Department at 262-884-0454, option No. 4, Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330 or via email through the website racine.crimestoppersweb.com.