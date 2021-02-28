Kenosha man among drivers arrested on charge of OWI in fiery three-vehicle crash in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT – A Kenosha man was among three drivers arrested on drunk driving charges following a fiery three-car collision at Highways 11 and 32 in the Village of Mount Pleasant early Sunday morning.

Police took Herbert Aguirre-Lopez, 45, of Kenosha, into custody after recommending a charge of operating while intoxicated, his third offense, according to a Mount Pleasant Police Department press release. Police arrested two other drivers, Christopher Sanchez, 33, and Kraig Herbrechtsmeir, 56, both of Racine, on charges of operating while intoxicated. Herbrechtsmeir also faces a charge of driving the wrong way on a divided highway.

None were seriously injured.

At 2:47 a.m., police were called to the scene of the three-vehicle crash, with one vehicle fully engulfed in flames, according to the release. Officers found all three vehicles in the northbound lanes of Highway 32, and all had heavy damage.