Kenosha man among three facing drug charges after arrest in Mount Pleasant
Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT — A Kenosha man was among three suspects arrested after police found marijuana and cash during a traffic stop Tuesday.

According to a press release form the Mount Pleasant Police Department:

At 3:05 p.m. Tuesday, a Mount Pleasant officer conducted a traffic stop in the 5200 Block of Washington Avenue (Highway 20) for a traffic violation. Upon investigation, the officer discovered the occupants were in possession of over a half-pound of marijuana and over $7,000 in U.S. currency.

The vehicle was occupied by three individuals who were identified as Qkobe B. Jenkins, 23, of Kenosha; Andrew J. Buckley, 22 of Racine; and Cortaisha T. Thompson, 23, of Racine.

All three suspects had prior arrests for possession with intent to deliver or manufacture THC and one suspect was out on probation for that same offense, Mount Pleasant police said. The three suspects were transported to the Racine County Jail and charges were referred to the Racine County District Attorney’s Office for possession with intent to deliver/manufacture marijuana.

This case remains under investigation.

