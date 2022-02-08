Kenosha man avoids prison term for burglaries at popular tavern

A 40-year-old Kenosha man, charged with two burglaries at the same city bar within just months of each other, avoided a prison term when he was sentenced Feb. 1 in Kenosha County Circuit Court.

Court records show that Ryan M. Stockton, of the 6300 block of 26th Avenue, pleaded guilty to two felony burglary charges, one from each of the incidents at Uncle Mike's, 6611 120th Ave.

Judge Jason Rossell placed Stockton on three years probation for each guilty plea, to run consecutively. Rossell also imposed, but stayed a total of five years in prison and five years extended supervision. Stockton faced 7.5 years in prison on each count.

Rossell also ordered Stockton to participate and graduate from a weekly drug court held in Kenosha County.

As part of the plea agreement, two felony charges of bail jumping and felony counts of fleeing/eluding and theft were dismissed and read into the record.

Kenosha Police responded in October to Uncle Mike's for a burglary complaint and were informed that Stockton had entered the back of the bar, took items from the freezer and left southbound in a 2002 GMC Denali.

When an employee heard a noise coming from the freezer, he stated he recognized the defendant, backed away and called police. The employee stated Stockton loaded a black bag of items suspected as food from the freezer and left.

When police found Stockton and ordered him to exit the vehicle, they observed that he was unable to keep his balance. Officers found a bottle of brandy in the vehicle, and Stockton also was arrested for his first drunken driving offense.

During a search of the vehicle, police found a black trash bag filled with various bulk-sized frozen foods that were returned to Uncle Mike's, the complaint states.

In the first case against Stockton, which happened last June, he was accused of stealing a Smith and Wesson MP15 rifle, valued at $800. Police found the rifle and a Ruger 10-22 pistol that belonged to the bar owner during a search warrant.

Stockton previously had worked for Uncle Mike's as a bartender, according to the complaint.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.