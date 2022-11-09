Kenosha man charged accused of possessing large amount of child pornography

A 67-year-man Kenosha man is facing numerous criminal charges for allegedly possessing a large quantities of child pornography.

William Alan Gregory was charged Wednesday with 12 counts of possession of child pornography, a Class D felony, in Kenosha County Circuit Court. He faces decades in prison if convicted.

Gregory made his initial appearance at Intake Court Wednesday afternoon where Court Commissioner Loren Keating imposed a $25,000 cash bond. A preliminary hearing is set for Nov. 18.

Allegations against him

According to the criminal complaint, a Kenosha Police detective reported that he received a CyberTip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding images of child pornography that were stored on a Google account for an email address. The detective reportedly reviewed the photos from the CyberTip and determined that they contained child pornography.

The detective then obtained a subpoena from Charter Communications regarding the IP addresses involved in the CyberTip. The subscriber information from Charter Communications indicated the subscriber to be Gregory, according to the complaint, who resides in the 1800 block of 22nd Avenue.

On Tuesday morning, detectives and officers executived a search warrant at the residence in question. When officers arrived, detectives reportedly went to the door and made contact with Gregory.

When inside the residence a detective reportedly found numerous laptops.

Gregory reportedly immediately said his computers had been hacked and that there were times his computers just stopped working.

In addition to the laptops located in the apartment, officers took possession of two cell phones, several thumb drives, DVDs, 8mm camcorder tapes, as well as multiple Polaroid pictures located in an upright dresser in Gregory's bedroom, according to the complaint.

Investigators reportedly found child pornography among the Polaroid photos and on electronic devices. There are many other photos and videos that investigators believe to be child pornography on the thumb drives, according to the complaint.

The laptops have yet to be examined and there are also reportedly hundreds of DVDs and 8mm video cassettes to be examined. .

Gregory was arrested and transported to the Kenosha County Jail.