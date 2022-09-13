Kenosha man charged after allegedly hitting woman with vehicle on purpose

A 76-year-old Kenosha man is facing criminal charges after allegedly hitting a woman with his vehicle on purpose over a dispute about garbage cans.

Kenosha Police were called to the 1500 block of 19th Avenue for a report of a vehicle hitting a pedestrian on Sept. 6 around 4:45 p.m.

Upon arrival, an officer spoke with a woman who said that she arrived at her residence in her vehicle around 3:45 p.m. and observed a maroon pickup truck with a cab blocking her driveway.

The woman showed the officer a photo of the vehicle, a 2006 Chevy Silverado, and reportedly stated that the vehicle was driven by a man, later identified as Leese, according to the criminal complaint.

The woman told police that she pointed to her driveway to show Leese that she wanted to pull in and that he began cursing at her and stating that he was going to call the city because her garbage cans were on the street.

The woman told investigators that she told Leese she was going to move them and got out of her vehicle to go move the cans, according to the complaint. The woman told police that Leese then hit her garbage cans with the side of his vehicle and told her he was going to hit her with his vehicle as she was standing by her garbage cans, and so she yelled at him.

That's when the woman stated she fell on top of another vehicle that was parked on the road by her garbage cans and Leese hit the left side of her body, which hurt her left knee and elbow.

She said Leese then backed up and hit her a second time, hitting her left hand, knee and elbow. The woman did not appear to suffer any serious injuries, according to the complaint.

On Sept. 7 detectives put together a photo array containing a photo of Leese and the woman identified Leese as the person who attacked her.

Investigators also spoke with an employee of the Department of Corrections Probation and Parole Office who stated she witnessed the attack and corroborated the woman's story. She said Leese drove off after "bumping" the woman with his vehicle twice.

During the incident Leese was out on bond for numerous criminal charges including for threats to injure/accuse of crime with use of a dangerous weapon, intentionally pointing a firearm at a person, domestic abuse and theft.

Court Commissioner set a $15,000 cash bond for Leese at Intake Court Tuesday afternoon. His next court appearance is set for Sept. 21.