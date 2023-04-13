A 44-year-old Kenosha man has been accused of helping a man obtain drugs that resulted in the man’s death.
Gerald L. Glock Jr. was charged Thursday with first-degree reckless homicide as party to a crime, a Class C felony. Glock, who is set to make his initial appearance at Intake Court April 18, faces 25 years in prison.
Glock is accused of helping a 47-year-old man obtain heroin that resulted in the man’s death inside his home on Sept. 4, 2022. The deceased man’s daughter reportedly told police Glock helped her father obtain the drugs.
When questioned by police on Sept. 10, 2022, Glock said he could obtain heroin but denied selling it, according to the criminal complaint. Glock said the man wanted cocaine and heroin but he could only get him cocaine. Glock reportedly served as a middleman between the man and a heroin dealer by helping connect them.
On April 4, a detective received the deceased man’s autopsy that stated the cause of death was acute mixed drug (acetylfentanyl, meta/para fluorofentanyl, fentanyl) and ethanol intoxication.
Mugshots: Kenosha County criminal complaints from April 11-12
Dantaeran Armirius Adams
Dantaeran Armirius Adams, 23, of Kenosha, faces charges of probation and parole, and knowingly violate a domestic abuse order.
Jade M. Anderson
Jade M. Anderson, 30, of Racine, faces charges of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th offense).
Cara Angela Carpenter
Cara Angela Carpenter, 26, of Antioch, Illinois, faces charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of narcotic drugs, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Gerald Lee Glock Jr.
Gerald Lee Glock Jr., 44, of Kenosha, faces charges of first degree reckless homicide/deliver drugs.
Mario Francisco Gonzalez
Mario Francisco Gonzalez, 42, of Kenosha, faces charges of repeated sexual assault of child (at least 3 violations, first or second degree).
James Allen King
James Allen King, 60, of Twin Lakes, faces charges of possession of child pornography.
Robert Wayne Moses
Robert Wayne Moses, 52, of Kenosha, faces charges of strangulation and suffocation, battery, and disorderly conduct.
Quentin Travarge Patterson
Quentin Travarge Patterson, 37, of Kenosha, faces charges of probation and parole.
Steven Michael Poders
Steven Michael Poders, 24, of Trevor, faces charges of third degree sexual assault, strangulation and suffocation, battery, and disorderly conduct.
Isabel Marie Steele-Cartwright
Isabel Marie Steele-Cartwright, 24, of Decatur, Illinois, faces charges of vehicle operator flee/elude officer, second degree recklessly endangering safety, operate vehicle without consent, and resisting or obstructing an officer.
Joshua Dale Vickers
Joshua Dale Vickers, 40, of Kenosha, faces charges of probation and parole.