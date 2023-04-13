A 44-year-old Kenosha man has been accused of helping a man obtain drugs that resulted in the man’s death.

Gerald L. Glock Jr. was charged Thursday with first-degree reckless homicide as party to a crime, a Class C felony. Glock, who is set to make his initial appearance at Intake Court April 18, faces 25 years in prison.

Glock is accused of helping a 47-year-old man obtain heroin that resulted in the man’s death inside his home on Sept. 4, 2022. The deceased man’s daughter reportedly told police Glock helped her father obtain the drugs.

When questioned by police on Sept. 10, 2022, Glock said he could obtain heroin but denied selling it, according to the criminal complaint. Glock said the man wanted cocaine and heroin but he could only get him cocaine. Glock reportedly served as a middleman between the man and a heroin dealer by helping connect them.

On April 4, a detective received the deceased man’s autopsy that stated the cause of death was acute mixed drug (acetylfentanyl, meta/para fluorofentanyl, fentanyl) and ethanol intoxication.

