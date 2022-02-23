Kenosha man charged after OWI crash; alleged to be more than four times the legal limit

A 47-year-old Kenosha man, who registered a preliminary blood alcohol content of 0.33 — more than four times the legal limit — faces his fourth drunken driving arrest after a two-vehicle crash early Sunday morning.

Paulino Martinez-Hernandez, of the 6400 block of 20th Avenue, remained in custody in the Kenosha County Jail on a $5,000 cash bond imposed during his initial appearance Monday afternoon by Kenosha County Circuit Court Commissioner Larry Keating.

The fourth OWI charge, a felony, carries a maximum possible prison term of three years, three years extended supervision and a fine of $10,000. Martinez-Hernandez also is charged with felony bail jumping and misdemeanor counts of operating a motor vehicle while revoked and failure to install an ignition interlocking device.

According to the criminal complaint:

Kenosha Police officers responded to 48th Street and 22nd Avenue at 12:54 a.m. for a report of a crash. When they arrived, they found the defendant’s blue Scion with heavy front-end damage, and a white Nissan with damage to its driver’s side doors.

A witness pointed out the defendant to police, who observed him to have bloodshot and glassy eyes, a strong odor of intoxicants and that he had trouble keeping his balance.

The driver of the Nissan told police he was southbound on 22nd Avenue when the defendant went through the stop sign and struck his vehicle. The driver was uninjured.

Martinez-Hernandez stated he had had one drink and was westbound on 48th Street when the crash happened. He was taken to the hospital for a legal blood draw to determine his level of intoxication. Results were not included in the criminal complaint.

A preliminary breath test at the jail showed the defendant’s BAC at 0.33. He was kept under observation until he could be medically cleared, and then confined at the jail.

Court records show Martinez-Hernandez has previous OWI convictions in 2018 and 2019 in Racine County and in 2019 in Kenosha County. At the time of Sunday’s arrest, he was free on a $1,500 cash bond in a case that he’s charged with felony failure to comply with an officer taking a person into custody, along with misdemeanor counts of resisting an officer and disorderly conduct with a weapon.

