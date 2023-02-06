A 42-year-old Kenosha man is facing numerous criminal charges after allegedly shooting into a Somers beauty salon.

Angel G. Penalbert-Berrios was charged with three counts of felony first-degree attempted homicide and one count of misdemeanor intentionally pointing a firearm at someone Friday evening. He was charged Monday morning in Kenosha County Circuit Court. No one was injured in the Friday evening incident.

A Kenosha County Sheriff's deputy was dispatched to LG Beauty Salon, 1543 Sheridan Road, for a report of shots fired around 3:30 p.m. on Friday.

Dispatch advised that a man, later identified as Penalbert-Berrios, had fired several shots at a woman from a domestic relationship inside a salon but that she was not hit, according to the criminal complaint.

When deputies arrived on scene they reportedly took Penalbert-Berrios into custody and spoke with the woman involved.

According to the criminal complaint, the woman stated that both she and Penalbert-Berrios cut hair at the salon and that a client told her that Penalbert-Berrios was telling lies about her to other people so she went to confront him about it. The woman said Penalbert-Berrios started to "yell and get in her face." She stated that Penalbert-Berrios then "got a gun out of his drawer and pointed it at her and then fired two or three shots at her."

She then thought Penalbert-Berrios pointed the firearm again at her and fired two or three more shots, but she was not struck. She said Penalbert-Berrios then pointed the gun at his head and fired the weapon -- but was not injured -- and then fell to the ground and dropped the gun. She said someone else grabbed the gun and they all ran out of the building.

Surveillance video from inside the salon was viewed by investigators. It reportedly shows Penalbert-Berrios and the woman shouting at each other before Penalbert-Berrios pulls out a handgun, removes it from its holster, racks the slide back chambering a round and walking toward the woman. The video lines up with witness testimony and reportedly shows Penalbert-Berrios shoot several times and then quickly point the gun toward his own head and fires again. He the falls to the ground and a male client gets off the sofa, grabs the gun and leaves the salon.

Inside the business three shell casings were located. Deputies located a bullet hole through the front door glass of the business and the projectile was later recovered in a neighbor’s yard. A second projectile was recovered from a hole in the door frame. A third projectile was recovered from wood in the ceiling. The firearm was recovered in between two buildings where the male client had thrown it after taking it from the floor.

When questioned by investigators, Penalbert-Berrios reportedly said that the woman had recently moved out and that she was antagonizing him with false accusations in front of customers. He reportedly admitted to grabbing the firearm and firing shots toward a door where she was, and then attempting to kill himself.

Penalbert-Berrios reportedly denied wanting to harm her but only wanted to scare her so he shot around her. He also said he purchased the gun in Chicago from a gang member years ago for $200, according to the complaint.

“Our deputies did an excellent job in safely evacuating everyone within the business and taking the suspect into custody without incident,” said Sheriff David Zoerner, who also responded to the scene.

Penalbert-Berrios made his initial appearance at Intake Court on Monday afternoon with an interpreter. He is being held on a $500,000 cash bond.

A preliminary hearing is set for Feb. 14.