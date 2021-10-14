 Skip to main content
Kenosha man charged in debit card theft
Kenosha man charged in debit card theft

A 53-year-old Kenosha man faces two felonies and one misdemeanor for using a stolen debit card.

Robert L. Hart, of the 5400 block of 53rd Street, is free on a $1,000 signature bond set Oct. 7 by Kenosha County Circuit Court Commissioner Larry Keating. Hart is due back for a preliminary hearing on Oct. 26.

Robert Hart booking photo

Hart

Hart is charged with two felony counts of using an individual's personal identifying information, which each carry a maximum fine of $10,000 and six years in prison, along with a misdemeanor count of identity theft.

According to the criminal complaint:

Kenosha Police spoke with a man, who first told them he had been struck from behind, pushed down, hit and kicked by two or three subjects, who took his wallet, his debit card and $10 in cash.

The man later admitted he had lost his debit card and made up the story about the robbery because he didn't think police would do anything if he had simply lost it.

Police reviewed surveillance footage from several businesses and were able to identify the defendant as the person seen using the debit card. A theft of chicken was later reported at the Kwik Trip, 6300 52nd St., and police saw on video the defendant take a chicken, go into the bathroom and exit minutes later without the chicken but while wiping his mouth.

