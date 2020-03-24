Kenosha man charged in gas station theft

A Kenosha man is being held on $10,000 after he allegedly stole money from a gas station and attempted to rob a grocery store while police were already seeking him on a warrant for an earlier robbery.

Nelson Vega, 32, was charged Tuesday with theft, attempted theft and two counts of attempted theft, along with disorderly conduct. He had been charged earlier and a warrant issued for his arrest for a robbery that occurred March 11.

According to the criminal complaint, a man matching Vega’s description attempted to rob Jim’s Foods, 1625 75th St., at about noon Friday. He fled after an employee at the store refused to give him cash and activated an alarm. About five minutes later an employee of the Mobil Gas Station, 1405 60th St., reported a man came into the station, walked directly up to the cash register and began hitting buttons, taking $150 after a frightened employee opened the register. The man fled on a bike.

Vega was found hiding in a closet in an apartment building on 60th Street.