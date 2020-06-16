Kenosha man charged in gun incident

A 27-year-old Kenosha man faces a felony charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm after an incident Sunday at Shenanigans, 2427 52nd St., Kenosha.

Willis J. Coleman will be back in Kenosha County Circuit Court on June 30 for a preliminary hearing at 9:30 a.m. The felony carries a fine of $25,000 and 10 years in prison.

Coleman also is charged with a misdemeanor count of carrying a concealed weapon, which carries a fine of $10,000 and nine months in jail.

According to the criminal complaint, police responded to the bar at 2:19 a.m. for a report of a "gun and pepper spray," and were directed to the defendant, who admitted he had a gun. A female told police the gun was hers.

Coleman told police he was working security, had gotten jumped in the bar and the gun fell out. One of the bartenders stated there had been an argument between two males, and when people wouldn't leave, she used pepper spray. The bartender also told police that Coleman isn't employed as a security guard, and the bar does not use armed security.

Court records indicate the defendant was convicted of felony theft in May 2013 in Kenosha County.