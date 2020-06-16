Kenosha man charged in gun incident

A 27-year-old Kenosha man faces a felony charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm after an incident Sunday at Shenanigans, 2427 52nd St., Kenosha.
Coleman also is charged with a misdemeanor count of carrying a concealed weapon, which carries a fine of $10,000 and nine months in jail.
Coleman told police he was working security, had gotten jumped in the bar and the gun fell out.
One of the bartenders stated there had been an argument between two males, and when people wouldn't leave, she used pepper spray. The bartender also told police that Coleman isn't employed as a security guard, and the bar does not use armed security.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.