Kenosha man charged sexual assault of a child, child enticement

A 42-year-old Kenosha man is charged with repeated sexual assault of a child and child enticement.

Aaron J. Vego was charged this week in Kenosha County Circuit Court with the two felonies. He is being held on a $50,000 cash bond.

On Aug. 26 around 1 a.m. Kenosha Police Department officers were dispatched to a sex crimes call after a woman reported that a child sent her Snapchat messages telling her to call 911 because they were being sexually assaulted by Vego, according to the criminal complaint.

When officers arrived near the residence that the child was last known to have been located at they reportedly saw the child running towards them and out out breath. The child reportedly had no shoes, shirt or socks on.

The child reportedly stated they were assaulted by Vego on numerous occasions late last month at Vego’s residence in the 1500 block of 27th Street.

Vego is scheduled to make an adjourned initial appearance at Intake Court Sept. 7. When questioned by investigators Vega reportedly acknowledged that he should not have been sleeping near the child, among other things.

Repeated sexual assault of a child is a Class B felony and carries a maximum of 60 years imprisonment. Child enticement is a Class D felony and carries a $100,000 fine and a maximum of 25 years imprisonment.