Kenosha man charged with 10 counts of possessing child pornography

A 34-year-old Kenosha man was charged with 10 felony counts of possession of child pornography Thursday

Michael D. E. Hall was charged in Kenosha County Circuit Court, and Intake Court Commissioner Loren Keating set a $15,000 cash bond. A preliminary hearing is set for June 2.

According to the criminal complaint, on April 6 a Kenosha Police Department detective received cyber tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children from Kik and Snapchat applications which reportedly pertained to a user uploading material that appeared to be child pornography.

Using the IP address provided from the tips, law enforcement issued a subpoena and determined the user associated with the IP address to be Hall, according to the complaint.

Based on his investigation, the detective drafted a search warrant on Hall’s residence, located in the 7400 block of 20th Avenue.

When questioned by officers, Hall reportedly said he pays for the internet at his house and he had a Kik account as well as a Snapchat, but he had been locked out. Hall also said the accounts were probably locked because somebody sent him images and videos of young girls.

A number of electronic devices were retrieved from Hall’s residence and child pornography was reportedly later found on his phone, the complaint states.

