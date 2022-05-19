Kenosha man charged with 10 counts of possessing child pornography

A 34-year-old Kenosha man was charged with 10 felony counts of possession of child pornography Thursday
Michael D. E. Hall was charged in Kenosha County Circuit Court, and Intake Court Commissioner Loren Keating set a $15,000 cash bond. A preliminary hearing is set for June 2.
According to the criminal complaint, on April 6 a Kenosha Police Department detective received cyber tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children from Kik and Snapchat applications which reportedly pertained to a user uploading material that appeared to be child pornography.
Using the IP address provided from the tips, law enforcement issued a subpoena and determined the user associated with the IP address to be Hall, according to the complaint.
Based on his investigation, the detective drafted a search warrant on Hall’s residence, located in the 7400 block of 20th Avenue.
When questioned by officers, Hall reportedly said he pays for the internet at his house and he had a Kik account as well as a Snapchat, but he had been locked out. Hall also said the accounts were probably locked because somebody sent him images and videos of young girls.
People are also reading…
A number of electronic devices were retrieved from Hall’s residence and child pornography was reportedly later found on his phone, the complaint states.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, May 16, 2022
Today's mugshots: May 16
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Heather M. Tauri
Heather M. Tauri, 700 block of North River Road, Waterford, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).
Larry E. Pollard
Larry E. Pollard, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of a firearm by a felon, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Anthony Wilks
Anthony Wilks, South Milwaukee, Wisconsin, knowingly violate a domestic abuse injunction, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Robert V. Swearengen Sr.
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Robert (aka Big Head) V. Swearengen Sr. 1800 block of Roosevelt Avenue, Racine, manufacture/deliver cocaine (between 5-15), manufacture/deliver cocaine (between 1-5 grams).
Gabriella E. Govea
Gabriella E. Govea, 4300 block of Victory Avenue, Racine, physical abuse of child (intentionally cause bodily harm), misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Darrell L. Abram
Darrell L. Abram, Chicago, Illinois, armed robbery, carrying a concealed weapon, attempting to flee or elude an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Derick D. Downs
Derick D. Downs, 1500 block of West Street, Racine, uttering a forgery, unauthorized use of an entity's identifying information or documents, fraud against financial institution (between $500-$10,000), organizer of financial crimes.
Benjamin F. Haas
Benjamin F. Haas, 2600 block of Prospect Street, Racine, operating while intoxicated causing injury (1st offense), hit and run (injury).
Zachary J. Hellesen
Zachary J. Hellesen, 1800 block of Center Street, Racine, criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), resisting an officer.
Jeremy S. Powell
Jeremy S. Powell, Winnebago, Wisconsin, attempting to flee or elude an officer, second degree recklessly endangering safety.
Preston A. Smith
Preston A. Smith, 2900 block of 16th Street, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Anne J. Symoens
Anne J. Symoens, 7900 block of Ridgeway Drive, Burlington, second degree recklessly endangering safety, attempting to flee or elude an officer, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (2nd offense, with a minor child in the vehicle), obstructing an officer, operate motor vehicle while revoked, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.