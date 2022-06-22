Kenosha man charged with 10 counts of possession of child pornography

A 36-year-old Kenosha man is facing numerous felony charges for allegedly possessing many videos of child pornography.

Ryan J. Connolly, 36, was charged in Kenosha County Circuit Court with 10 counts of possession of child pornography. Connolly made his initial appearance at Intake Court on Wednesday and is being held on $15,000 cash bond.

On Tuesday, a Kenosha Police detective executed a search warrant at Connolly's resident in the 3400 block of 28th Avenue.

The detective seized a Samsung smartphone from the night stand in Connolly's bedroom that contained thousands of videos, many of which were child pornography, according to the criminal complaint. Connolly reportedly admitted that his phone contained child pornography and stated that he had knowingly downloaded and shared such materials using the Kik app on his phone.

In March, the detective received a Cybertip from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children that stated a Kik user had downloaded five videos containing child pornography using the app. The detective was provided an IP address for the Kik user and subpoenaed records from Charter Communications that reportedly traced back to Connolly.

A preliminary hearing is set for June 30.

