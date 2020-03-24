Kenosha man charged with attempted arson, possession of molotov cocktail
Kenosha man charged with attempted arson, possession of molotov cocktail

Nathaniel Presterl, 19, of Kenosha, was charged Tuesday with attempted arson and possession of a molotov cocktail after he allegedly attempted to set a relative’s home on fire.

Presterl was arrested at about 1 a.m. Tuesday outside a house on the 2800 block of 27th Street. Residents of the house called police after seeing him in the yard pulling burning material near the house.

According to the criminal complaint, Kenosha Police found Presterl, who appeared to be intoxicated, in the smoke-filled yard with an alcohol bottle stuffed with fabric by his side. It appeared he had lit a foam cone used to cover roses on fire, then pulled it near the house.

The complaint states that Presterl resisted arrest and an officer used a Taser during the arrest. Police found the fabric-stuffed alcohol bottle contained lighter fluid. The complaint states that the residents of the home said that Presterl often asked them for money and became upset when they refused.

Along with the attempted arson and molotov cocktail charge, Presterl was charged with criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. He is being held on $3,000 bond.

