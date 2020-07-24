Kenosha man charged with attempted homicide for shooting

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Kenosha man was charged with attempted homicide Thursday, alleged to have shot a man several times at point-blank range.

Matthew Turner, 23, was formally charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide for the June 20 shooting.

He has been in custody at the Kenosha County Jail on a probation hold since June 22.

According to the criminal complaint, the 21-year-old victim told police he was on his way to visit his girlfriend in an apartment building on the 4000 block of 45th Street when he was shot.

He told police—and surveillance video confirmed—that he had just gone through the entry door of the apartment building and was headed up the stairs to the second floor when he heard someone pounding on the door.

He turned and opened the door and was nearly immediately shot.

He struggled up the stairs to his girlfriend’s door seeking help.

She called 911.

The criminal complaint states that he had been shot four times — twice in the abdomen, once in the thigh and once in his hand.

The victim told police he recognized the man who shot him, but said he did not know why he had been targeted.