Kenosha man charged with attempted homicide in Somers contends he was acting in self defense

A man charged with attempted homicide Friday contends he was protecting himself when he fired a gun at a coworker.
Lamar Lee, 40, of Kenosha, was charged Friday in Kenosha County Circuit Court with attempted first-degree homicide, endangering safety by reckless use of a firearm and carrying a concealed weapon.
According to the criminal complaint, Lee had sold a car speaker to a coworker at a Racine delivery service and the two got into a dispute on Wednesday because the coworker who purchased it said the speaker did not work.
Both Lee and his coworker, a 50-year-old Racine man, agree that at about 11 p.m. on Wednesday, after they had left work, they were both driving in their vehicles when at about 11 p.m. they stopped near the intersection of Highway H (88th Avenue) and Seventh Street (Highway A) in Somers.
According to the criminal complaint, near that intersection Lee is alleged to have fired several shots with a 9mm handgun into the windshield and driver’s side window of a vehicle driven by his coworker.
The Racine man, who called 911 after the incident, said that when he left work he noticed an SUV following him. He said he got scared and tried to lose the SUV following him. At some point in Kenosha County — the man was not sure where — the SUV swerved in front of him and stopped and that Lee exited the vehicle and began shooting at him. He said Lee grabbed his door handle and attempted to open his car door, but he backed his vehicle up and fled.
The man called 911 from the road, then went home to Racine where he spoke to police, according to the complaint. The complaint states that the man was emotional and frightened when he spoke to police, and that he still had bits of glass from the shattered car window stuck in his hair.
Lee was stopped by police and arrested early the following morning.
After initially telling police he did not want to talk, Lee told investigators that during the argument at his workplace the Racine man had threatened to follow him home and kill his family. He told investigators because of that threat, he went home and retrieved a handgun.
Lee told investigators it was the Racine man who followed him as he was driving home, and said that near the intersection of Highway H and Seventh Street, when he stopped for a traffic signal, the other man pulled next to his car and pointed a gun at him. According to the complaint, Lee admitted getting out of his vehicle and firing his gun at the other man. He also admitted grabbing the door handle on the man’s vehicle. “The defendant said he was protecting himself and was afraid for his life,” the complaint states.
Lee also told investigators he had twice called his supervisor at work while the other man was following him, although he did not call police.
Inconsistencies
In court Friday, Assistant District Attorney Andrew Burgoyne said Lee’s story does not make sense, saying that his stopping, getting out of his vehicle and trying to get into the other man’s car does not indicate he was frightened. Burgoyne said Lee is barred from having a gun because of a past domestic violence conviction.
“There’s obviously a lot more to this matter than what is in the criminal complaint,” defense attorney Hilary Edwards said, saying that it makes more sense, given that Lee lives in Kenosha, that the other man was following him.
The court commissioner set Lee’s bond at $250,000. His next court appearance is April 29.