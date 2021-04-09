Kenosha man charged with attempted homicide in Somers contends he was acting in self defense

The man called 911 from the road, then went home to Racine where he spoke to police, according to the complaint. The complaint states that the man was emotional and frightened when he spoke to police, and that he still had bits of glass from the shattered car window stuck in his hair.

Lee was stopped by police and arrested early the following morning.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

After initially telling police he did not want to talk, Lee told investigators that during the argument at his workplace the Racine man had threatened to follow him home and kill his family. He told investigators because of that threat, he went home and retrieved a handgun.

Lee told investigators it was the Racine man who followed him as he was driving home, and said that near the intersection of Highway H and Seventh Street, when he stopped for a traffic signal, the other man pulled next to his car and pointed a gun at him. According to the complaint, Lee admitted getting out of his vehicle and firing his gun at the other man. He also admitted grabbing the door handle on the man’s vehicle. “The defendant said he was protecting himself and was afraid for his life,” the complaint states.

Lee also told investigators he had twice called his supervisor at work while the other man was following him, although he did not call police.