Kenosha man charged with eighth OWI has March court date

A 56-year-old Kenosha man who faces his eighth drunken driving charge will be back in Kenosha County Circuit Court in March.

Court records indicate that Emiliano A. Gomez, of the 6000 block of 25th Avenue, has a final pre-trial hearing March 25 before Judge Jason Rossell.

Gomez, who also is charged with misdemeanor counts of is free from custody on a $10,000 cash bond.

If convicted, he faces a maximum prison sentence of 7.5 years, plus five years extended supervision and a fine of $25,000. A conviction would bring a minimum prison term of three years, along with a permanent revocation of Gomez’s driver’s license.

According to the criminal complaint, a Kenosha Police officer on patrol April 18 at 7:53 p.m. in the 3100 block of 60th Street observed the defendant driving erratically. When the officer made contact with Gomez, he could immediately smell a strong odor of intoxicants coming from the vehicle. Gomez reportedly told the officer he was at a friend’s house, but stated he did not know where that friend lived.

When Gomez exited his vehicle, police observed a clear cup that contained tequila in the center console. He was arrested for OWI and taken to a hospital for a legal blood draw to determine his level of intoxication. Results of that test were not included in the criminal complaint.

Court records show previous OWI convictions in 1990, 1999, 2003 and 2014 in Illinois and two in 2018 and one in 2014 in Kenosha County.

