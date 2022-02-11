Kenosha man charged with felony after jail fight

A 30-year-old Kenosha man, currently in custody in an unrelated case, faces a felony charge of battery by prisoners after he allegedly struck another inmate in the face several times Tuesday.
Alvan T. Carter, of the 8500 block of 32nd Avenue, faces a maximum prison sentence of three years, three years extended supervision and a fine of $10,000 if he’s convicted.
Kenosha County Circuit Court Commissioner Larry Keating imposed a $300 cash bond during Carter’s initial appearance Wednesday. Carter has a preliminary hearing Feb. 24, at 8:45 a.m.
According to the criminal complaint, a Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department deputy responded to the Kenosha County Detention Center for a report of two inmates fighting. The deputy spoke to the victim, who said Carter had struck him in the face.
Video surveillance showed the victim say something to Carter as he walked past, and then the defendant began striking him, three times with his left hand and four times with his right.
The victim said he was watching television when Carter said, “What are you looking at?” in a loud voice. The victim responded with “Well, you being weird,” and then was struck in the face. He told the deputy he had a “ringing” in his right ear as a result.
In the other case against Carter, he’s currently in custody on a $3,000 cash bond, and faces three felony charges of manufacturing/delivering cocaine and one felony count of falsely presenting a noncontrolled substance.
Carter is alleged to have sold cocaine and heroin to a confidential informant on three occasions last summer. He faces 22.5 years and a $75,000 fine if convicted of each of the cocaine-related charges and 18 months and a $10,000 fine on the other.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, Feb. 9, 2022
Today's mugshots: Feb. 9
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Caprice S. Barksdale
Caprice S. Barksdale, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of cocaine, possession of THC.
Rodney C. Clark
Rodney C. Clark, Gary, Indiana, possession of THC, obstructing an officer.
Nathan G. David
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Nathan G. David, Round Lake Beach, Illinois, possession of THC.
Alicia R. Molina
Alicia R. Molina, 1100 block of Harmony Drive, Racine, disorderly conduct.
Joseph F. Mueller
Joseph F. Mueller, 1800 block of Shoop Street, Racine, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Bennie R. Nunn
Bennie R. Nunn, 600 block of 12th Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon).
Herman Jerry Thomas
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Herman Jerry Thomas, 4700 block of 35th Avenue, Kenosha, drive or operate a vehicle without owner's consent, attempting to flee or elude an officer, hit and run (injury), second degree recklessly endangering safety (use of a dangerous weapon), obstructing an officer, possession of a firearm by adjudicated delinquent, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18.
Tabitha A. Phelps
Tabitha A. Phelps, Chicago, Illinois, uttering a forgery, felony personal ID theft (financial gain), fraud against financial institution (between $10,000-$100,000).
Pauline R. Wisniewski
Pauline R. Wisniewski, 800 block of Hamilton Street, Racine, strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Deswan D. Gilmore Sr.
Deswan D. Gilmore Sr., Milwaukee, Wisconsin, operating with restricted controlled substance in blood (1st offense, with a minor child in vehicle).
Robert R. Petty Jr.
Robert R. Petty Jr., 800 block of Ninth Street, Racine, felony bail jumping.