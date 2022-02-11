 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kenosha man charged with felony after jail fight

A 30-year-old Kenosha man, currently in custody in an unrelated case, faces a felony charge of battery by prisoners after he allegedly struck another inmate in the face several times Tuesday.

Alvan T. Carter, of the 8500 block of 32nd Avenue, faces a maximum prison sentence of three years, three years extended supervision and a fine of $10,000 if he’s convicted.

Kenosha County Circuit Court Commissioner Larry Keating imposed a $300 cash bond during Carter’s initial appearance Wednesday. Carter has a preliminary hearing Feb. 24, at 8:45 a.m.

According to the criminal complaint, a Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department deputy responded to the Kenosha County Detention Center for a report of two inmates fighting. The deputy spoke to the victim, who said Carter had struck him in the face.

Video surveillance showed the victim say something to Carter as he walked past, and then the defendant began striking him, three times with his left hand and four times with his right.

The victim said he was watching television when Carter said, “What are you looking at?” in a loud voice. The victim responded with “Well, you being weird,” and then was struck in the face. He told the deputy he had a “ringing” in his right ear as a result.

In the other case against Carter, he’s currently in custody on a $3,000 cash bond, and faces three felony charges of manufacturing/delivering cocaine and one felony count of falsely presenting a noncontrolled substance.

Carter is alleged to have sold cocaine and heroin to a confidential informant on three occasions last summer. He faces 22.5 years and a $75,000 fine if convicted of each of the cocaine-related charges and 18 months and a $10,000 fine on the other.

