Kenosha man charged with felony for allegedly threatening officer

A 50-year-old Kenosha man with five pending misdemeanor cases in Kenosha County Circuit Court now faces a felony charge for allegedly threatening a police officer June 25.

Allen G. Malmstrom of the 1800 block of 61st Street made his initial appearance Monday afternoon before Court Commissioner Loren Keating, who imposed a $1,000 cash bond.

The felony charge carries a possible $10,000 fine and six years in prison. Malmstrom also is charged with seven counts of misdemeanor bail jumping, which each carry a fine of $10,000 and nine months in jail.

Malmstrom is due back in court July 7 for a preliminary hearing.

According to the criminal complaint:

A bike patrol officer with the Kenosha Police Department was on patrol at 8:07 p.m. June 25 in the 5200 block of Sixth Avenue when he smelled a strong odor of burnt marijuana.

The defendant was with four other males, who all were in possession of beer. When the officer ran Malmstrom's information through dispatch, he was informed the defendant had bond conditions from his pending cases that included not consuming alcohol.