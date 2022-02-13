Kenosha man charged with felony hit-and-run after two-car crash

A 29-year-old Kenosha man faces a felony hit-and-run charge after a two-vehicle crash Feb. 8.

Timmy L. Brooks, of the 2000 block of 60th Place, remains in custody in the Kenosha County Jail on a $1,000 cash bond set Feb. 9 by Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Larry Keating.

Brooks faces a maximum prison term of nine months and a fine of $10,000 if he’s convicted of the hit-and-run charge. He also is charged with a felony count of bail jumping, which carries a possible maximum prison term of three years, plus three years extended supervision and a $10,000 fine.

He’s due back in court Feb. 17 for a preliminary hearing.

According to the criminal complaint, a Kenosha Police officer responded to the intersection of 30th Avenue and 52nd Street for a two-vehicle crash with injuries. The caller stated one driver had fled eastbound on 52nd Street. The officer observed two vehicles with heavy front-end damage parked in the northwest corner of the intersection, along with two traffic signals lying across the road and scattered debris.

Police spoke to the driver of a white Volkswagen Passat, who stated he was northbound at 52nd Street on 30th Avenue with a green light, and as he entered the intersection, a Hyundai “blew” through the red light. The driver stated his airbags deployed in all directions, so he was unable to see anything outside of his vehicle after the crash. The driver was treated at the scene for a twisted left knee, but refused additional medical attention.

A witness reportedly told police they saw Brooks walking behind a nearby gas station in the alleyway.

Police found Brooks several blocks away, and he was transported to the hospital for medical treatment. Brooks reportedly admitted he was the driver, that he ran away, and stated he was “scared.” Brooks signed himself out of the hospital, was taken into custody and transported to the Kenosha County Jail according to the complaint.

Court records show Brooks had been free on a $1,000 cash bond for a felony case in Kenosha County. In that case, he’s charged with resisting an officer and disorderly conduct, both as a repeat offender.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.