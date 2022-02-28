Kenosha man charged with fentanyl possession

A 42-year-old Kenosha man, who currently has two other pending misdemeanor cases against him, now faces a felony count of possession of fentanyl as part of an ongoing investigation by Kenosha Police.

Bobby Lee Garcia, of the 4700 block of 21st Avenue, continues to be held in the Kenosha County Jail on a $1,650 cash bond that covers all three cases.

If convicted of that felony charge, Garcia faces a maximum possible prison term of 18 months, plus two years extended supervision and a fine of $10,000. He is due back in Kenosha County Circuit Court on March 1 for a preliminary hearing before Commissioner Larry Keating.

Garcia also is charged with misdemeanor counts of operating while revoked, tampering with an ignition interlocking device and possession of drug paraphernalia in one case, and misdemeanor hit-and-run in another.

According to the criminal complaint in the felony case, Kenosha Police officers, who had received information from the Special Investigations Unit, were observing a residence in the 600 block of 46th Street they believed was involved in drug activity. Police were told the person at that home was being provided more than an ounce of cocaine every few days and selling it from the residence.

Police reportedly observed Garcia approach and enter the residence and then leave about one minute later, which was behavior they believed was consistent with drug activity. The officer saw the defendant, who he knew from previous contacts, approach the vehicle and ordered him to stop.

During a search, police found two “rocks” that later tested positive for 0.2 and 0.8 grams for the presence of fentanyl.

