Kenosha man charged with fifth OWI after allegedly crashing into parked car

Adam Garcia, 50, of Kenosha, was charged Monday with operating while intoxicated-fifth offense and with threatening a police officer.
According to the criminal complaint, Kenosha Police were called to the 4600 block of 8th Avenue at about 10 p.m. on Feb. 26 by an anonymous caller who saw a person in a Dodge Ram hit a parked car, then park and go inside a tavern.
Police found Garcia, the registered owner of the Dodge, inside the bar. He appeared to be intoxicated. Police obtained video that showed the Dodge hit the front driver’s side of a parked vehicle, which was damaged.
The complaint states that while police were speaking to him and after he was taken into custody, Garcia is alleged to have made threatening comments to officers, including threatening to kill them and their families.
The complaint states that Garcia had a preliminary blood alcohol level of 0.148 and that he had four previous OWI convictions in Kenosha County, the most recent in 2012.
Garcia’s bond was set at $10,000.
Linda Plaza sent in this photo of the sunrise on Valentine’s Day at Lake Michigan, with the lighthouse standing out in the arctic scene. Have a photo to share? Email it to newsroom@kenoshanews.com.
Colette Sanneman sent in this photo, “taken while exercising my dogs through the woods in Brighton on Monday. The snow was heavily flocked on the trees, with the afternoon sun in the background.” Have a photo to share? Email it to newsroom@kenoshanews.com.
Connie Covey sent in this photo on Feb. 5, after the big snowstorm. “Bailey enjoyed the big snowfall so much, we have changed her name to Snowball!” she said. Have a photo to share? Email it to newsroom@kenoshanews.com.
Harold Frush sent in this photo on Feb. 1, which he calls “snowy owl.” As he writes, “What a hoot! Arrived Sunday morning and was gone Monday morning.” Have a photo to share? Email it to newsroom@kenoshanews.com.
Brian Platt sent in this photo, which he calls simply “Sunrise.” Even if it’s sunny outside today, however, it is supposed to be VERY cold. Be careful when venturing outside. Have a photo to share? Email it to newsroom@kenoshanews.com.
Kenosha County Clerk Regi Bachochin sent in this photo taken on Jan. 31, during that huge snowfall, of her dog, Zellie, catching a snowball in the air. Zellie, a 5-year-old Parson Jack Russell and rat terrier mix, “doesn’t usually like the cold,” Bachochin said, “but she had so much fun playing in the deep snow.” Have a photo to share? Email it to newsroom@kenoshanews.com.
GiGi Whitmore sent in this adorable photo. “My puppy, Osa, couldn’t figure out why this lakefront bush at Kemper Center was so icy,” she said. And that was BEFORE our recent snow storm! Have a photo to share? Email it to newsroom@kenoshanews.com.
Brian Platt sent in this photo, which he snapped of a recent sunrise near the DeKoven Center, on the lakefront in downtown Racine. Though the sun may be shining today, it’s still cold outside, so bundle up! Have a photo to share? Email it to newsroom@kenoshanews.com.
Dana Hutson sent in this photo. “While taking a walk in the aftermath of last week’s snowstorm,” she said, “I was struck by the way something as utilitarian as a light pole can be used to display nature’s strength and beauty.” Have a photo to share? Email it to newsroom@kenoshanews.com.
Nancy Quist, who regularly walks in area parks and other trails, sent in this photo from a cold day earlier this month. “I took this photo this morning (Feb. 19) at Southport Park. The sun had just risen and was shining between the clouds towards the shore, backlighting this ice.” Have a photo to share? Email it to newsroom@kenoshanews.com.
Frank and Angie Waldo sent in this photo from Feb. 19 of their dog, Grace, looking outside at all the recent snow. They call the photo “Too Much Snow” and said Gracie is “yearning for squirrel chasing days!” Have a photo to share? Email it to newsroom@kenoshanews.com.
Sue Dowse sent in this photo, which she calls “Sunrise at Southport Park.” As she explains, “We were walking this morning at Southport Park and saw the beautiful sky” as the sun rose over Lake Michigan. Have a photo to share? Email it to newsroom@kenoshanews.com.
Alicia Vance sent in this photo, which she calls “Little One Finds Fun in Snowstorm.” As she explains, “Landen Margetson, 3, plays in the recent snowstorm with his best friend, Marley.” This photo was also sent in by Sue Margetson, Landen’s proud great grandmother
Eric Routman captured this image about 5:15 p.m. on Feb. 16, as dusk was starting. The photo “is looking east toward Lake Michigan at the Anderson Arts Center.” The arts center, 6603 Third Ave., has a new display, featuring nine solo exhibitions with a variety of work by Wisconsin artists. The gallery is open 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Admission is free. Have a photo to share? Email it to newsroom@kenoshanews.com.
IN PHOTOS: February Readers' Photo of the Day submissions
Photo of the Day runs most mornings in the Kenosha news on the weather page. Send your submissions to newsroom@kenoshanews.com
Diane Montgomery sent in this photo, showing what she describes as “the beauty of a winter storm.” Have a photo to share? Email it to newsroom@kenoshanews.com.
Kurt Wruck sent in this stunning photo, captured in Carol Beach in Pleasant Prairie as the sun started to rise over Lake Michigan. Have a photo to share? Email it to newsroom@kenoshanews.com.
Kayla Gentz sent in this photo, which she calls “Lake Michigan in the Winter.” Brrrr! Have a photo to share? Email it to newsroom@kenoshanews.com.
Brian Platt sent in this photo of the Kenosha Harbor lighthouse, as seen behind one of the sculptures in HarborPark. Have a photo to share? Email it to newsroom@kenoshanews.com.
Sunrise on Sunday over Lake Michigan showed a frigid wasteland-like image of snow and ice as the current cold front settled in with temperatures below zero and dangerous wind chills.
Diane Montgomery sent in this photo. “This is my dachshund Buddy and his opinion of going out this winter,” she said. Have a photo to share? Email it to newsroom@kenoshanews.com.
