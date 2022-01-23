Kenosha man charged with fourth OWI, felony attempting to elude police officer

Erratic driving on Green Bay Road led to a traffic stop in the Village of Pleasant Prairie and a fourth drunken driving charge for a 47-year-old Kenosha man.

Gustavo Lopez, of the 2400 block of 46th Street, made his initial appearance Wednesday afternoon in Kenosha County Circuit Court and was ordered held in custody in the Kenosha County Jail on a $10,000 cash bond by Commissioner Larry Keating.

Lopez, who is due back in court Thursday for a preliminary hearing, also is charged with a felony count of attempting to flee/elude an officer and a misdemeanor count of operating a motor vehicle while revoked.

The OWI charge carries a maximum possible prison term of three years, plus three years extended supervision and a fine of $10,000, while the fleeing/eluding charge could bring 18 months in prison, two years extended supervision and a $10,000 fine.

According to the criminal complaint, a Pleasant Prairie Police officer was dispatched to the area of Green Bay Road for a report of a reckless vehicle. It was observed swerving from one lane to another numerous times, which forced several other vehicles to avoid a collision.

When the officer attempted to stop it, Lopez reportedly accelerated to about 58 mph. Police, with the use of a "low-speed" moving road block, eventually forced Lopez to stop.

After Lopez reportedly failed a series of field sobriety tests, he was taken into custody and transported to a local hospital for a legal blood draw to determine his level of intoxication. Results of that test were unavailable.

Court records show that Lopez's driver's license was revoked for two years in 2008 for OWI and had not yet been reinstated. He has previous OWI convictions in 2000, 2005 and 2007, all in Kenosha County.

