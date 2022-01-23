Kenosha man charged with fourth OWI, felony attempting to elude police officer

Erratic driving on Green Bay Road led to a traffic stop in the Village of Pleasant Prairie and a fourth drunken driving charge for a 47-year-old Kenosha man.
Gustavo Lopez, of the 2400 block of 46th Street, made his initial appearance Wednesday afternoon in Kenosha County Circuit Court and was ordered held in custody in the Kenosha County Jail on a $10,000 cash bond by Commissioner Larry Keating.
Lopez, who is due back in court Thursday for a preliminary hearing, also is charged with a felony count of attempting to flee/elude an officer and a misdemeanor count of operating a motor vehicle while revoked.
The OWI charge carries a maximum possible prison term of three years, plus three years extended supervision and a fine of $10,000, while the fleeing/eluding charge could bring 18 months in prison, two years extended supervision and a $10,000 fine.
According to the criminal complaint, a Pleasant Prairie Police officer was dispatched to the area of Green Bay Road for a report of a reckless vehicle. It was observed swerving from one lane to another numerous times, which forced several other vehicles to avoid a collision.
When the officer attempted to stop it, Lopez reportedly accelerated to about 58 mph. Police, with the use of a "low-speed" moving road block, eventually forced Lopez to stop.
After Lopez reportedly failed a series of field sobriety tests, he was taken into custody and transported to a local hospital for a legal blood draw to determine his level of intoxication. Results of that test were unavailable.
Court records show that Lopez's driver's license was revoked for two years in 2008 for OWI and had not yet been reinstated. He has previous OWI convictions in 2000, 2005 and 2007, all in Kenosha County.
IN PHOTOS: Jan. 17 fire at Saxony Manor
SAXONY MANOR FIRE
A Kenosha firefighter makes his way toward 1870 22nd Ave., where a blaze destroyed an apartment building in the Saxony Manor complex late Monday night. Kenosha Fire Department officials have confirmed that three adults from the building died, one as a result of the fire, one apparently due to a medical event unrelated to the fire and one later at the hospital.
Terry Flores
SAXONY MANOR FIRE
Kenosha firefighters head toward an apartment building at 1870 22nd Ave. in the Saxony Manor apartment complex after reports of a fire late Monday night. Kenosha Fire Department officials have confirmed that three adults from the building died, one as a result of the fire, one apparently due to a medical event unrelated to the fire and one later at the hospital.
Terry Flores
SAXONY MANOR FIRE
Kenosha firefighters head toward an apartment building at 1870 22nd Ave. in the Saxony Manor apartment complex after reports of a fire late Monday night. Kenosha Fire Department officials have confirmed that three adults from the building died, one as a result of the fire, one apparently due to a medical event unrelated to the fire and one later at the hospital.
Terry Flores
SAXONY MANOR FIRE
Kenosha firefighters confer at the scene of a blaze that heavily damaged a building at 1870 22nd Ave. in the Saxony Manor apartment complex in Kenosha late Monday night. Kenosha Fire Department officials have confirmed that three adults from the building died, one as a result of the fire, one apparently due to a medical event unrelated to the fire and one later at the hospital.
Terry Flores
SAXONY MANOR FIRE
The Kenosha Fire Department uses a ladder truck to reach the roof of the fire-stricken unit at 1870 22nd Ave. in the Saxony Manor apartment complex on the city's north side Monday night. KFD officials have confirmed that three adults from the building died, one as a result of the fire, one apparently due to a medical event unrelated to the fire and one later at the hospital.
Terry Flores
SAXONY MANOR FIRE
The Kenosha Fire Department uses a ladder truck to reach the roof of the fire-stricken unit at 1870 22nd Ave. in the Saxony Manor apartment complex on the city's north side Monday night. KFD officials have confirmed that three adults from the building died, one as a result of the fire, one apparently due to a medical event unrelated to the fire and one later at the hospital.
Terry Flores
Saxony Manor fire scene workers
Workers were busy Tuesday at the Saxony Manor apartment complex, where a deadly fire in the building at 1870 22nd Ave. erupted late Monday night. The workers were clearing out the building at the north-side apartment complex. Kenosha Fire Department officials have confirmed that three adults from the building died, one as a result of the fire, one apparently due to a medical event unrelated to the fire and one later at the hospital.
Liz Snyder
Saxony Manor fire scene workers and sign
Workers board up a building Tuesday afternoon at the Saxony Manor apartment complex after a deadly fire erupted in the building, 1870 22nd Ave., late Monday night. Kenosha Fire Department officials have confirmed that three adults from the building died, one directly as a result of the fire, one apparently due to a medical event unrelated to the fire and one later at the hospital.
Liz Snyder
Saxony Manor fire scene
The Kenosha Fire Department was on the scene Tuesday at the Saxony Manor apartment complex. A deadly fire erupted in a building of the complex at 1870 22nd Ave. late Monday night. KFD officials have confirmed that three adults from the building died, one as a result of the fire, one apparently due to a medical event unrelated to the fire and one later at the hospital.
Saxony Manor Fire
Investigators work Tuesday afternoon at the scene of Monday night’s fatal fire at the Saxony Manor apartment complex on Kenosha’s north side. A fire erupted late Monday night in a building at the complex.
MARK HERTZBERG, For the Kenosha News
Saxony Manor Fire
Investigators from the Kenosha County Fire Investigation Task Force clean off equipment Tuesday afternoon at the scene of Monday night’s fatal fire at the Saxony Manor apartment complex on Kenosha's north side. A fire erupted late Monday night at the building, and Kenosha Fire Department officials have confirmed that three adults died, one as a result of the fire, one apparently due to a medical event unrelated to the fire and one later at the hospital.
MARK HERTZBERG, For the Kenosha News
Saxony Manor Fire
Investigators from the Kenosha County Fire Investigation Task Force clean off equipment Tuesday afternoon at the scene of Monday night’s fatal fire at the Saxony Manor apartment complex on Kenosha’s north side. The fire erupted in a building at the complex late Monday night. Kenosha Fire Department officials have confirmed that three adults from the building died, one as a result of the fire, one apparently due to a medical event unrelated to the fire and one later at the hospital.
MARK HERTZBERG, For the Kenosha News
Saxony Manor Fire
Windows are boarded up Tuesday afternoon after investigators leave a building at the Saxony Manor apartment complex on Kenosha's north side. The building was the scene of Monday night’s fatal fire in which Kenosha Fire Department officials have confirmed that three adults died, one as a result of the fire, one apparently due to a medical event unrelated to the fire and one later at the hospital.
MARK HERTZBERG, For the Kenosha News
Saxony Manor Fire
Flowers were left Tuesday at the scene of Monday night’s fatal fire in a building at the Saxony Manor apartment complex on Kenosha’s north side. Kenosha Fire Department officials have confirmed that three adults from the building died, one as a result of the fire, one apparently due to a medical event unrelated to the fire and one later at the hospital.
MARK HERTZBERG, For the Kenosha News
Saxony Manor Fire
Windows are boarded up Tuesday afternoon after investigators leave a building at the Saxony Manor apartment complex on Kenosha's north side. The building was the scene of Monday night’s fatal fire in which Kenosha Fire Department officials have confirmed that three adults died, one as a result of the fire, one apparently due to a medical event unrelated to the fire and one later at the hospital.
MARK HERTZBERG, For the Kenosha News
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.