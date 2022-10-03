Kenosha man charged with hit-and-run, criminal damage to property

A Kenosha man is facing numerous charges after allegedly fleeing two crashes over the weekend.

Richard Williams, 50, was charged Monday in Kenosha County Circuit Court with two counts of felony hit-and-run involving injury and misdemeanor criminal damage to property.

Williams made his initial appearance at Intake Court Monday afternoon and Court Commissioner Loren Keating set a $5,000 bond. A preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 12.

According to the criminal complaint, on Saturday a Kenosha Police officer responded to the intersection of 48th Street and Sheridan Road for a report of a two-vehicle collision. Dispatch advised that a man later identified as Williams and a woman in the passenger seat of a vehicle ran from the scene.

A black F-150 had reportedly been seen westbound at a high rate of speed on 48th Street. The driver of the F-150 reportedly failed to stop for the stop sign at the intersection with Sheridan Road and crashed into a Chevrolet Malibu. The Malibu reportedly spun counter-clockwise and came to rest facing westbound on 48th Street, striking the curb.

The F-150 reportedly spun clockwise and came to rest facing northwest with the front bumper buried in the side yard of a residence in the 900 block of 48th Street. The owner of the property reported the F-150 caused damage to the curb and the yard.

An officer spoke to the driver of the Malibu who complained of left knee pain, and she was later transported to Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital. A passenger in the Malibu complained of wrist and face pain, and she was also transported to the hospital.

A witness, according to the complaint, said the black truck sped past her house, then struck a white vehicle traveling northbound on Sheridan Road and then two subjects fled from the truck on foot.

Officers were later advised that the F-150 had struck another vehicle before it was involved in the 48th Street crash. An officer responded to a gas station in the 5100 Sheridan Road and observed a gray Nissan Rogue with damage to the front passenger side bumper.

The owner of the Rogue reportedly told officers he was driving with his girlfriend eastbound of 52nd Street and preparing to turn into the gas station when he was struck from behind by the F-150 allegedly driven by Williams. He said Williams did not stop.

Williams was arrested at his residence in the 4200 block of 13th Court.

Williams was convicted of fleeing and eluding officers in February of 2021, according to court records.