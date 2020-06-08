Kenosha man charged with homicide by intoxicated use of vehicle

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

An alleged drunk driver was travelling at an estimated 90 to 100 mph on Sheridan Road when he lost control and skidded off the road, striking and killing a motorcyclist who was stopped at an intersection.

The motorcyclist, 20-year-old Eliot Sandoval Arreola, was thrown about 100 feet through the air by the force of the crash June 4, his body colliding with a house on the 7600 block of Sheridan Road. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anthony Palmer, 29, of Kenosha is being held on $500,000 bond, charged Monday with homicide by intoxicated use of vehicle and resisting police.

At Palmer’s initial appearance in court Monday, Assistant District Attorney Zach Brost said the crash was caught on a security video, showing the SUV leaving the road and crossing a sidewalk before hitting the motorcycle and flipping onto its roof and coming to rest in the yard of the same yard where Sandoval Arreola was found.

“The vehicle was travelling sideways when it struck the motorcycle,” Brost said.

“Travelling, as alleged, at 90 to 100 mph in the city of Kenosha on Sheridan Road is needless and senseless and, in this case, now tragic with the loss of life of Mr. Sandoval Arreola,” Court Commissioner Larry Keating said in setting the bond.