Kenosha man charged with homicide by intoxicated use of vehicle

An alleged drunk driver was travelling at an estimated 90 to 100 mph on Sheridan Road when he lost control and skidded off the road, striking and killing a motorcyclist who was stopped at an intersection.
The motorcyclist, 20-year-old Eliot Sandoval Arreola, was thrown about 100 feet through the air by the force of the crash June 4, his body colliding with a house on the 7600 block of Sheridan Road. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Anthony Palmer, 29, of Kenosha is being held on $500,000 bond, charged Monday with homicide by intoxicated use of vehicle and resisting police.
At Palmer’s initial appearance in court Monday, Assistant District Attorney Zach Brost said the crash was caught on a security video, showing the SUV leaving the road and crossing a sidewalk before hitting the motorcycle and flipping onto its roof and coming to rest in the yard of the same yard where Sandoval Arreola was found.
“The vehicle was travelling sideways when it struck the motorcycle,” Brost said.
“Travelling, as alleged, at 90 to 100 mph in the city of Kenosha on Sheridan Road is needless and senseless and, in this case, now tragic with the loss of life of Mr. Sandoval Arreola,” Court Commissioner Larry Keating said in setting the bond.
According to the criminal complaint, police received the call of the crash at about 8 p.m. June 4. When they arrived, officers attempted life-saving measures for Sandoval Arreola while witnesses pointed out Palmer to another officer at the scene “and made a drinking motion with their hands, trying to signal that he was possibly intoxicated.”
The complaint states that Palmer refused medical treatment, and stated “numerous times” that he was drunk. Blood test results have not been returned, but his preliminary breath test showed an alcohol concentration of 0.156.
Before the crash, Palmer told police, had been at a tavern with his boss for about three hours.
At his hearing Monday, Palmer was emotional and appeared, at times, to be weeping.
His attorney said Palmer has no criminal history, no drunk driving convictions, and is employed with a local heating and air conditioning business. Palmer put his head down when his attorney told the court commissioner Palmer is married and cares for four children.
Supporters of Sandoval Arreola’s family have created an online fundraiser for his funeral expenses. According to a statement on the fundraiser, the day he was killed Sandoval Arreola had been able to leave work early and was on his way to visit a friend in Kenosha, riding his motorcycle to enjoy the weather.
Palmer is next expected to appear in court on June 17 for a preliminary hearing.
