Kenosha man charged with lewd and lascivious behavior, battery to law enforcement officer

A 28-year-old Kenosha man is facing numerous charges after allegedly acting inappropriately in a backyard and then resisting officers when they attempted to arrest him.

Demetrios D. Jones was charged in Kenosha County Circuit Court with felony battery to a law enforcement officer as a repeater and misdemeanors of lewd and lascivious behavior, resisting an officer and bail jumping.

Jones is scheduled to make his initial appearance at Intake Court Wednesday.

On Sept. 17 a Kenosha Police officer was dispatched to the area of 67th Street and 14th Avenue for a report of indecent exposure. The officer reported that a caller stated that a man was masturbating in the caller’s backyard, according to the criminal complaint.

When the officer arrived on scene he reportedly found a man matching the description given by the caller. The man was identified as Jones, according to the complaint, who "who immediately appeared nervous."

Jones reportedly denied masturbating in anyone’s backyard, and stated he had left his residence to get some fresh air. Jones also reportedly said he had a "leakage problem."

However, the officer reportedly later spoke with an area resident who said he saw Jones masterbating in his backyard behind a tree.

The officer spoke to the Jones's probation agent who informed the officer that they would be placing a hold on him.

When the officer explained this to Jones and attempted to place his hands behind his back, Jones then allegedly began to actively resist.

Once in handcuffs, Jones reportedly continued to resist and kicked an officer causing in the knee/leg and causing him pain.

During the alleged incident Jones was under the terms and conditions of a $1,000 signature bond for battery as a repeater.