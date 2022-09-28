Kenosha man charged with lewd and lascivious behavior, battery to law enforcement officer

A 28-year-old Kenosha man is facing numerous charges after allegedly acting inappropriately in a backyard and then resisting officers when they attempted to arrest him.
Demetrios D. Jones was charged in Kenosha County Circuit Court with felony battery to a law enforcement officer as a repeater and misdemeanors of lewd and lascivious behavior, resisting an officer and bail jumping.
Jones is scheduled to make his initial appearance at Intake Court Wednesday.
On Sept. 17 a Kenosha Police officer was dispatched to the area of 67th Street and 14th Avenue for a report of indecent exposure. The officer reported that a caller stated that a man was masturbating in the caller’s backyard, according to the criminal complaint.
When the officer arrived on scene he reportedly found a man matching the description given by the caller. The man was identified as Jones, according to the complaint, who "who immediately appeared nervous."
People are also reading…
Jones reportedly denied masturbating in anyone’s backyard, and stated he had left his residence to get some fresh air. Jones also reportedly said he had a "leakage problem."
However, the officer reportedly later spoke with an area resident who said he saw Jones masterbating in his backyard behind a tree.
The officer spoke to the Jones's probation agent who informed the officer that they would be placing a hold on him.
When the officer explained this to Jones and attempted to place his hands behind his back, Jones then allegedly began to actively resist.
Once in handcuffs, Jones reportedly continued to resist and kicked an officer causing in the knee/leg and causing him pain.
During the alleged incident Jones was under the terms and conditions of a $1,000 signature bond for battery as a repeater.
Mugshots: Kenosha County criminal complaints from Sept. 24-26
Elbert Lenell Clayborn Jr.
Elbert Lenell Clayborn Jr., 55, of Kenosha, faces charges of disorderly conduct, and substantial battery (intend bodily harm).
Douglas Darryl Froio
Douglas Darryl Froio, 56, of Pleasant Prairie, faces charges of possession of drug paraphernalia (methamphetamine), possession of methamphetamine, and bail jumping.
Kelly Todd Hagerman
Kelly Todd Hagerman, 50, of Kenosha, faces charges of probation and parole.
Louis Darnell Haugerud
Louis Darnell Haugerud, 36, of Twin Lakes, faces charges of possession of marijuana (2nd+), disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Herman D. Hearton Jr.
Herman D. Hearton Jr., 41, of Salem, faces charges of battery, disorderly conduct, and strangulation and suffocation.
James Joseph Johnson Jr.
James Joseph Johnson Jr., 52, of Kenosha, faces charges of false imprisonment, battery, and disorderly conduct.
Laura Marie Parreant
Laura Marie Parreant, 36, of Kenosha, faces charges of child abuse (intentionally cause great bodily harm), resisting or obstructing an officer, and bail jumping.
Vyridiana Perez
Vyridiana Perez, 25, of Kenosha, faces charges of battery or threat to judge/prosecutor/officer, discharge bodily fluids at public safety worker/prosecutor, resisting or obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct, cause injury while operating under the influence (1st offense), and causing bodily harm by reckless driving.
Terral Lovan Randle
Terral Lovan Randle, 44, of Kenosha, faces charges of probation and parole.
Alex Steven Wilson
Alex Steven Wilson, 55, of Waukegan, Illinois, faces charges of possession of marijuana (2nd+).
Matthew Xavier Winters
Matthew Xavier Winters, 28, of Kenosha, faces charges of disorderly conduct, possession of drug paraphernalia, bail jumping, battery, and possession of methamphetamine.