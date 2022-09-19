Kenosha man charged with maintaining drug place near school

A 41-year-old Kenosha man is facing numerous felony charges for allegedly maintaining a drug trafficking place and delivering cocaine.
Herman L. Jones was charged with maintaining a drug trafficking place near a school, three counts of manufacturing/delivering 1 to 5 grams of cocaine near a school, manufacturing/delivering less than 1 gram of cocaine near a school, and possession with intent to deliver 1 to 5 grams of cocaine near a school in Kenosha County Circuit Court Monday.
Jones made his initial appearance at Kenosha County Intake Court Monday afternoon and is being held on a $15,000 cash bond. A preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 28.
Jones, a convicted felon, allegedly sold cocaine on numerous occasions outside a residence in the 1800 block of 56th Street throughout 2021 and 2022, according to the criminal complaint.
Last week, Kenosha Police obtained a search warrant for Jones's residence and searched it. Inside a bedroom of the residence officers reportedly located identification for Jones, as well as a baggy which contained 3.7 grams of a white powder that later tested positive for cocaine.
There was also a safe in a bedroom that contained a .22 caliber pistol, two cell phones, a THC pipe and a tray with white residue on it, according to the complaint.
