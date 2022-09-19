 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
CRIME AND COURTS

Kenosha man charged with maintaining drug place near school

A 41-year-old Kenosha man is facing numerous felony charges for allegedly maintaining a drug trafficking place and delivering cocaine. 

Herman Jones

Herman Jones

Herman L. Jones was charged with maintaining a drug trafficking place near a school, three counts of manufacturing/delivering 1 to 5 grams of cocaine near a school, manufacturing/delivering less than 1 gram of cocaine near a school, and possession with intent to deliver 1 to 5 grams of cocaine near a school in Kenosha County Circuit Court Monday. 

Jones made his initial appearance at Kenosha County Intake Court Monday afternoon and is being held on a $15,000 cash bond. A preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 28. 

Jones, a convicted felon, allegedly sold cocaine on numerous occasions outside a residence in the 1800 block of 56th Street throughout 2021 and 2022, according to the criminal complaint. 

People are also reading…

Last week, Kenosha Police obtained a search warrant for Jones's residence and searched it. Inside a bedroom of the residence officers reportedly located identification for Jones, as well as a baggy which contained 3.7 grams of a white powder that later tested positive for cocaine.

There was also a safe in a bedroom that contained a .22 caliber pistol, two cell phones, a THC pipe and a tray with white residue on it, according to the complaint. 

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

The monumental moments from Queen Elizabeth's state funeral

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert