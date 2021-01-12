Kenosha man charged with negligent homicide in fatal Saturday night crash

There were multiple witnesses to the crash, including a second police officer.

The driver of the Subaru, 27-year-old Jordan Parris, died at the scene of massive head injuries. A passenger in the sedan was also injured, as was a passenger in Miller’s vehicle.

Miller, 36, of Kenosha, was charged Tuesday with homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle, along with resisting arrest.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Ties to Kenosha

Although police said Parris was an Illinois resident, she had lived in Kenosha. According to her social media accounts, she graduated from Carthage College and worked at a Pleasant Prairie animal hospital before taking a new job in Barrington, Ill., in September.

At Miller’s bond hearing Tuesday, defense attorney Ian Mickelson said there is no indication in the criminal complaint that the shots were fired from Miller’s vehicle.

“In this case, it’s not like he was running from police at a high speed. By reading this complaint, we could also assume he was the one getting shot at, and he’s running from a car that’s tailgating him,” Mickelson said.

Parris’s mother, Anya Hughes, spoke at Tuesday’s hearing, tearfully asking for a high bond.