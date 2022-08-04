 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kenosha man charged with numerous felony counts of child pornography

A 20-year-old Kenosha man was charged with possession of child pornography Thursday. 

Ross Edward May was charged with nine felony counts of possession of child pornography in Kenosha County Circuit Court. 

In December 2021, a Kenosha Police detective received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Endangered Children that an individual had downloaded video clips that were suspected to be child pornography, according to the criminal complaint.

A search warrant was drafted for the IP address associated the alleged downloads and investigators found it belonged to a Kenosha resident in the 8500 block of 22nd Avenue where Edward May reportedly resided.

On Aug. 2 a search warrant for the residence was executed and officers reportedly found a phone that contained nine videos of child pornography belonging to Edward May. 

May made his initial appearance at Intake Court Thursday where Court Commissioner Loren Keating imposed a $20,000 cash bond. A preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 10. 

Ross Edward May

May

