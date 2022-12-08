 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CRIME AND COURTS

Kenosha man charged with possession of child pornography

A 37-year-old Kenosha man has been charged with 10 counts of felony possession of child pornography.

Elvis Medina

Elvis A. Medina made his initial appearance at Intake Court Thursday afternoon. 

According to the criminal complaint, a Kenosha Police detective received a CyberTip from the National Center for Missing and Endangered Children in May that an individual in Kenosha had sent child pornography online through the messaging app Kik.

The tip reported that a user had uploaded 11 videos of child pornography. A subpoena was served on the local internet provider which identified the IP address of the Kik user as Medina, who resides in the 1800 block of 89th Street, according to the criminal complaint. The detective also reportedly received a CyberTip in October that Medina had also shared child pornography using the Reddit app.

On Tuesday a police detective obtained a search warrant for Medina's residence and it was executed on Wednesday.

According to the complaint, Medina was detained and placed in a squad car with another detective, who advised Medina that he was not under arrest and free to leave at any time. The detective reportedly asked Medina if he would be willing to answer some questions and he agreed to do so. Medina's smartphone was seized and he voluntarily provided the passcode to it.

A officer located an app called Telegram on the phone, according to the complaint, and a detective viewed the app and found over 1,600 videos of child pornography on it. 

Medina reportedly told investigators that before his Kik account was deactivated people would send him “a lot of stuff” and he sometimes would not check what was being sent to him. When informed that his Kik account contained child pornography, Medina claimed he had probably been sent those files by other users without his knowledge, according to the complaint.

At Intake Court, Commissioner Loren Keating imposed a $15,000 cash bond. He remained in custody as of late Thursday.

