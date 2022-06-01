Kenosha man charged with possession with intent to deliver fentanyl after shots fired complaint

A 41-year-old Kenosha man was charged with with possession with intent to deliver fentanyl after police were call for a shots fired complaint early Tuesday morning.

Jairme A. Coleman was charged in Kenosha County Circuit Court Wednesday with the felony charge.

Kenosha Police responded to an apartment unit in 6600 block of 18th Avenue around 1 a.m. Tuesday for a shots fired complaint, according to the criminal complaint. A resident of the complex called 911 after hearing several gunshots from a nearby unit and the sound of a body being dragged to the basement.

Multiple officers surrounded the residence and commanded the occupants of the unit in question to exit it. The tenant of the unit was identified as Coleman.

After a roughly two-hour standoff, six people exited the unit, according to the complaint, including Coleman.

All of the occupants who agreed to speak with police reportedly stated that they had been sleeping when the police arrived. One occupant said that he was awoken by “loud bangs” but did not know who fired any shots.

Officers located 10 spent .223 caliber shell casings near the driveway to the residence. These shell casings were the same brand and caliber as the 42 bullets that were found in an AR-15 style rifle inside the residence, according to the complaint.

After all the occupants exited the residence, officers conducted a protective sweep of the residence and then obtained a search warrant for the unit.

In the living room of the residence there was an ottoman with a removable top. Under the lid, officers reportedly located 37 individual containers that were each about 1 inch in diameter. There was a total of 74 pills.

Each pill weighed 0.2 grams for a total weight of approximately 15 grams, according to the complaint, and they tested positive for the presence of fentanyl and ecstasy.

After his arrest, the Coleman reportedly stated that he was at a cookout earlier and got very intoxicated.

"He then returned to his residence and fell asleep. He stated that he did not hear or see anything," according to the complaint.

