Kenosha man charged with possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, cocaine near park

A 43-year-old Kenosha man accused of possession with intent to deliver cocaine and fentanyl in the spring was charged this month for his alleged crimes.

Jerry D. Lucas Jr. is charged with felonies of possession with intent to deliver 1 to 5 grams of cocaine on or near a park as a subsequent offense and possession with intent to deliver 10 grams or less of fentanyl on or near a park as a subsequent offense in Kenosha County Circuit Court. He is also charged with felony bail jumping.

Lucas, who is now being held a a $5,000 cash bond, is set to appear in court Dec. 20 for a preliminary hearing. He remained in jail late Monday.

According to the criminal complate, Lucas was out on bond on May 31 for a 2020 Kenosha County case in which he was charged with felony manufacturing or delivery of cocaine as a repeater, and two counts of felony manufacturing or delivery of heroin as a repeater.

Lucas’s original bond in that case was amended to a $3,500 signature bond on April 13, 2021. Among the conditions of that bond were that he not commit any additional crimes and that he not possess or consume controlled substances without a prescription.

On that day in May a Kenosha Police detective was notified by an anonymous source that Lucas had traveled to Zion, Ill., to pick up cocaine for resale and was back at his residence in the 1900 block of 54th Avenue in Kenosha, according to the criminal complaint. That residence is within 1,000 feet of Columbus Park.

Lucas was soon after contacted by a Kenosha Police detective and Lucas agreed to meet with him at a place near his residence, according to the complaint. Lucas reportedly admitted to purchasing cocaine in Zion and turned over a white bag with 10 baggies inside of what appeared to be cocaine. The 2.6 grams of the substance later tested positive for the presence of cocaine and fentanyl.

Lucas, according to court documents, was also convicted in 2013 of felony possession of narcotics as a repeater.

On Dec. 8, 2022, the Kenosha County District Attorney’s Office received a referral from the Kenosha Police Department regarding the May 31 incident.

Lucas is also scheduled to appear in court in early 2023 for the charges against him in the 2020 case.