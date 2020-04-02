Kenosha man charged with reckless injury in shooting

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A 29-year-old Kenosha man is being charged with first-degree reckless injury, allegedly shooting a man over allegations the man had beaten and assaulted a woman.

Maurice Hughes, 29, is being held on $350,000 bond after making his initial appearance in court Thursday.

According to the criminal complaint, members of the Kenosha Police Gang Unit and the Kenosha County Tactical Response Team served a warrant on Hughes' home on the 6700 block of 23rd Avenue early Wednesday while investigating a shooting that occurred March 1.

During the search, police found a loaded AR-15-style rifle hidden in an attic space, ammunition and bags of pills that tested positive for methamphetamine or Ecstasy. The complaint states that the gun was linked to a shooting that occurred March 1 in an alley between 22nd and 23rd avenues in the 5000 block.

Lt. Joseph Nosalik said police are also investigating Hughes’s possible involvement in other shooting incidents in the city.