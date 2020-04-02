Kenosha man charged with reckless injury in shooting

A 29-year-old Kenosha man is being charged with first-degree reckless injury, allegedly shooting a man over allegations the man had beaten and assaulted a woman.
Maurice Hughes, 29, is being held on $350,000 bond after making his initial appearance in court Thursday.
According to the criminal complaint, members of the Kenosha Police Gang Unit and the Kenosha County Tactical Response Team served a warrant on Hughes' home on the 6700 block of 23rd Avenue early Wednesday while investigating a shooting that occurred March 1.
During the search, police found a loaded AR-15-style rifle hidden in an attic space, ammunition and bags of pills that tested positive for methamphetamine or Ecstasy. The complaint states that the gun was linked to a shooting that occurred March 1 in an alley between 22nd and 23rd avenues in the 5000 block.
Lt. Joseph Nosalik said police are also investigating Hughes’s possible involvement in other shooting incidents in the city.
The complaint states that on March 1 Kenosha Police found a man lying in the alley who had been shot once in the chest. The bullet had struck the man’s spine, according to doctors who treated him at Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa.
According to the complaint, the man who was shot gave police conflicting statements about the shooting. Another witness told police that Hughes, accompanied by two friends, had shot the man after hearing that he had beaten and assaulted the girlfriend of one of the friends.
Hughes himself is a registered sex offender who wears a state-ordered GPS monitor, according to statements in court Thursday. He was convicted of third-degree sexual assault in Kenosha County in 2008.
In addition to the first-degree reckless injury charge, Hughes is charged with two counts of possession of firearm by a felon and with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.
He is next expected to appear in court for a preliminary hearing April 9.
