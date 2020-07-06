Kenosha man charged with 'revenge porn' campaign against teen girl

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Kenosha man is alleged to have posed as a teenager online to convince a 16-year-old Illinois girl to send him explicit photos, then, angered that the girl had stopped responding to his messages, posted more than 200 advertisements on prostitution sites using her photographs and phone number.

Howard Hickey, 56, was charged Monday with stalking, possession of child pornography and exhibiting an intimate representation without consent.

Hickey is the troop committee chairman for Boy Scout Troop 512 in Kenosha, according to the troop’s website. A representative of the Boy Scouts of American council overseeing the troop could not be reached for comment.

According to the criminal complaint, the investigation that led to Hickey began in September 2019 when the now 19-year-old woman went to the Lake County Sheriff’s Department with a “revenge porn” complaint.

The woman told a Lake County detective that a person she had met online in fall 2016 when she was 16 was harassing her online. She believed at that time that the person sending the messages was named “Ryan,” who was her age.