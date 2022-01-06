Kenosha man convicted in 2015 facing new drug charges

A 41-year-old Kenosha man, convicted in 2015 of three felony charges, faces a trio of new criminal charges after his arrest Dec. 29.

Nathan J. White, of the 4800 block of 43rd Avenue, made his initial appearance Tuesday afternoon in Kenosha County Circuit Court and was ordered held on a $2,000 cash bond by Court Commissioner Larry Keating.

White, who is charged with felony counts of possession with intent to deliver cocaine and possession of THC, along with a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia, is scheduled to be back before Keating on Tuesday for a preliminary hearing at 9:15 a.m.

The cocaine-related charge carries a maximum prison term of 15 years, 10 years extended supervision and a fine of $100,000, while the THC-related charge carries a possible prison term of 18 months, two years extended supervision and a fine of $10,000.

According to the criminal complaint:

Kenosha police responded to a residence in the 4800 block of 43rd Avenue at about 11:50 p.m. on Dec. 29 for a firearms complaint.

A woman at the home said she had people over, and while she was in the bedroom, she heard the sound of people yelling and “a gun racking.” She said she wasn’t sure if the defendant had racked a gun or it was someone else.

When police learned that White was currently on supervision for a previous felony, they searched White’s Chevrolet Avalanche that was parked nearby and the residence.

Inside the vehicle, police found two bags, one that weighed 2.4 grams and the other, 28 grams, that both later tested positive for cocaine. They also found a large plastic baggie with what later tested positive for 23.5 grams of THC.

Within a shoebox was a 12-inch long firearm magazine in the rear passenger seat, the complaint states. The magazine was empty but is capable of holding 22 rounds.

During a search of the residence, police found an open safe the woman stated belonged to the defendant, along with three rows of white powder that appeared to be cocaine on the shelf of an armoire in one of the bedrooms.

Police also found a burnt “chore boy,” along with three rolled up dollar bills they believed were used to snort cocaine.

Court records indicate that White was convicted in Kenosha County in 2015 of felony counts of manufacturing/delivering cocaine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

White was sentenced to five years initial confinement and five years extended supervision on the firearms charge and placed on 10 years probation on the two others, to be served consecutively to his prison sentence.

