Kenosha man convicted in homicide that prosecutors say resulted from a botched drug robbery

Since he was charged, Edward Pendleton has insisted an anonymous masked gunman had burst into the hallway of a Kenosha apartment building and opened fire, killing 42-year-old Marlon Allen while Pendleton escaped.
His jury didn’t buy it.
Pendleton, 58, of Kenosha, was convicted Friday of first-degree intentional homicide for Allen’s shooting death on Dec. 4, 2019.
Allen, who lived in a second-floor apartment at 3514 50th St., had been with Pendleton and four other people at another apartment on the same floor on the night he was killed. The others in the apartment testified that Pendleton had come to the apartment to smoke cocaine, and that Allen — who was known to deal cocaine — had stopped in the apartment while Pendleton was there. Allen was drunk when he arrived, witnesses testified, slurring his words and knocking over items on a coffee table.
At some point during the night, Allen and Pendleton walked out of the apartment together, and a short time later there was gunfire in the hallway.
Pendleton at first told police that he had heard gunfire and ran away. He then told investigators that a masked man had suddenly run into the hallway and opened fire on Allen while Pendleton ran away.
Residents of the apartment building — police said they interviewed 80 people after the shooting — described hearing gunfire, then hearing the sounds of one set of footsteps running down the stairs to an exit on the south side of the building. People looking out their windows saw a man who matched Pendleton’s description leaving the parking lot in a pickup truck — which Pendleton admitted was his — but saw no other vehicles leaving.
In the hallway, Allen’s friends found him lying face down on the ground. He had been shot five times in the back, the bullets striking him in his legs and pelvis. One of the bullets had severed the iliac artery in his pelvic area, and although he was still alive when police arrived, he bled to death in the hallway.
Prosecutors said ballistics showed Allen had been killed with his own handgun. There were 12 shots fired in the hallway, all from the same gun, according to evidence found at the scene. The gun, soaked with Allen’s blood, was found in a bucket in his friend’s apartment by police searching after the shooting. One of Allen’s friends testified he saw the gun lying at Allen’s side in the hallway when he found him. Prosecutors believe another friend of Allen’s moved the gun into the bucket, believing when they first found Allen that he would survive the shooting and hoping to save him from getting in trouble.
Pendleton declined to testify at the trial, and the defense did not present any witnesses.
Desperate for drugs
In his closing argument, Kenosha County Assistant District Attorney Drew Burgoyne characterized Pendleton as a crack cocaine addict who had been using throughout the day and was desperate for more drugs. Earlier in the night he had borrowed $50 from a friend to buy drugs, but had quickly smoked $50 worth of crack.
Burgoyne said Pendleton decided to rob Allen as Allen was going back to his apartment, where he likely had money and drugs. “Drunk is vulnerable, drunk is an easy target,” Burgoyne said. “Cocaine makes a bad idea look like a good idea.”
In Burgoyne’s version of events, Pendleton tried to rob Allen, who then went for the handgun he kept in his pocket or waistband. Because Allen was intoxicated, Pendleton grabbed the gun away from him and then panicked, shooting wildly before fleeing.
On Thursday, the jury was taken to the scene of the shooting in what is called a “jury view.” The jurors were brought to the scene in a school bus and then led silently through the hallway. In bringing them there, prosecutors were able to show that the building’s long hallway is unusually narrow — too narrow for two people to comfortably walk abreast, with stairways leading to the exterior doors at each end of the hallway.
Burgoyne said shooting someone in the narrow hallway “was like fish in a barrel” and said the fact that 12 shots were fired and that only five hit Allen, all in the legs or pelvis, showed the gunman was a bad shot, and that Pendleton’s story that he ran down the hallway while shots were being fired was implausible.
Defense arguments
Defense attorney Terry Rose did not address Pendleton’s story of the shooting and the masked intruder. But he argued to the jury that prosecutors had not proved their case, and that there was enough reasonable doubt that they should acquit Pendleton. He pointed out that Pendleton’s fingerprints and DNA were not found on the gun, and that there was no physical evidence to tie Pendleton to the shooting. He said that whoever moved the gun was likely tied to the shooting.
Rose said the prosecution’s theory of the case was not supported by the evidence. “It wasn’t established by proof. It’s just that, a good story,” he said.
In her rebuttal to Rose’s argument, Kenosha County Assistant District Attorney Margaret Drees characterized Pendleton’s story as being that of a “magical ninja assassin” a combination “John Wick or Jason Bourne” who was able to know exactly when Allen would appear in the hallway of the apartment building, to shoot Allen with is own gun, and then disappear without any of the dozens of residents hearing him come or go or seeing him leave.
Drees said Rose never mentioned Pendleton’s story when he spoke to the jury.
“The reason Mr. Rose didn’t focus on that is that the defendant’s story is absurd,” Drees said.
The jury deliberated for about an hour before returning with their guilty verdict. When the verdict was read, Pendleton turned to his family in the gallery, shaking his head in disgust.
Pendleton is scheduled to be sentenced May 17. He faces life in prison.