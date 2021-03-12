Kenosha man convicted in homicide that prosecutors say resulted from a botched drug robbery

Burgoyne said Pendleton decided to rob Allen as Allen was going back to his apartment, where he likely had money and drugs. “Drunk is vulnerable, drunk is an easy target,” Burgoyne said. “Cocaine makes a bad idea look like a good idea.”

In Burgoyne’s version of events, Pendleton tried to rob Allen, who then went for the handgun he kept in his pocket or waistband. Because Allen was intoxicated, Pendleton grabbed the gun away from him and then panicked, shooting wildly before fleeing.

On Thursday, the jury was taken to the scene of the shooting in what is called a “jury view.” The jurors were brought to the scene in a school bus and then led silently through the hallway. In bringing them there, prosecutors were able to show that the building’s long hallway is unusually narrow — too narrow for two people to comfortably walk abreast, with stairways leading to the exterior doors at each end of the hallway.

Burgoyne said shooting someone in the narrow hallway “was like fish in a barrel” and said the fact that 12 shots were fired and that only five hit Allen, all in the legs or pelvis, showed the gunman was a bad shot, and that Pendleton’s story that he ran down the hallway while shots were being fired was implausible.

Defense arguments