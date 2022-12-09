Kenosha man convicted of killing girlfriend in 2021 while she was on phone with 911 asking for help

The man accused of killing a woman in their Kenosha home in 2021 while she was on the phone with 911 begging for help was found guilty Friday afternoon.

Ranon Brownlee, 52, was convicted of first-degree intentional homicide with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon by a jury in Kenosha County Circuit Court.

Brownlee, who had been in the Kenosha County Jail for over a year on a $1 million cash bond, now faces life in prison. The trial began Monday and ended Friday.

In the days before her death in March 2021, Charniese Brown had told Brownlee that she was breaking up with him. Brownlee later killed the 26-year-old because he believed she was seeing somebody else, according to prosecutors.

It took the jury less than 30 minutes to convict him of the two felonies in the highly emotional case.

Kenosha Police officers were dispatched to their home in the 1700 block of 73rd Street at 5:31 p.m. March 8, 2021, after Brown called 911 screaming that someone was trying to kill her. The dispatcher could hear a man repeatedly yelling at the woman and accusing her of sleeping with someone, as the sounds of violence continued.

While police were racing to the home Brown and Brownlee shared with their blended family of six children, the dispatcher kept Brown on the phone.

According to prosecutors, Brown could be heard screaming about being stabbed on the tape of the call, and scuffling sounds could be heard in the background.

Kenosha Police arrived at the house within minutes of being dispatched, and when they arrived saw Brownlee outside their home with his hands up and covered in blood.

Officers then found Brown unconscious on the home’s back stairway with stab wounds to her head and neck, and a shotgun wound in her back.

Brown was pronounced dead at the scene despite lifesaving efforts attempted by first responders.

The cause of death was determined to be a shotgun wound to the torso, along with multiple stab wounds that sliced through the arteries in Brown’s neck.

Brown had four children aged 2 to 11 who were home at the time Brown was killed; Brownlee had two 11-year-old children. The children — who were outside in the yard during the attack — told police they had heard Brown and Brownlee arguing for about five to 10 minutes before police arrived.

“What this man has done is taken this mother from her kids,” said Brown’s father, Kenneth Brown, during a virtual hearing last year. “He wasn’t even concerned with his own kids being there. This man is a monster. I don’t think he should even be considered for bail at all.”

Friends on social media described Brown as a devoted parent and a “rock-star mom.”

Before the trial, Brownlee told police that Brown had been armed with a knife and with the shotgun at some points, and that he was acting in self defense. He also admitted that he stabbed and shot her, according to the criminal complaint.

According to prosecutors, Brownlee's statements did not match the evidence and any wounds he sustained were not from self-defense.

DA's response

District Attorney Michael Graveley said he's pleased with the verdicts. Graveley said the 911 tape played for the jury was "as compelling a 911 tape as I have ever heard in my career."

"The victim in this case describes her murder, she is murdered on the 911 tape and she specifically said that she is being killed by the defendant," Graveley said.

"The evidence that she left us to make sure we got justice for her did the job. It was played in the opening statement and closing argument," he said.

Graveley said the prosecutors were "emotional" when it was played and the jury was "visibly emotional when they heard the 911 tape."

Graveley said this case was also "exceptional" for "people who handle difficult situations in our city are every day."

He said the 911 dispatcher and the two police officers who first found Brown with "so many wounds" they could not save her life were all tearful.

"When you have dispatchers and law enforcement officers in tears on the stand I think a jury gets an idea of how emotional and how impactful this case was," Graveley said.

Brownlee's sentencing hearing is set for Feb. 8, 2023.