Kenosha man faces 12 criminal charges including felonies for attempting to flee police and intimidation of a victim

A 30-year-old Kenosha man faces 12 total criminal charges, including two felonies, after his arrest Dec. 12.

Joseph E. Desotell, of the 6600 block of 19th Avenue, remains in custody in the Kenosha County Jail on a $15,000 cash bond. He is due back in Kenosha County Circuit Court on Tuesday for a preliminary hearing before Commissioner Larry Keating.

Desotell is charged with felony counts of attempting to flee or elude an officer and intimidation of a victim, along with five misdemeanor counts of bail jumping and misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, possession of THC, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The intimidation of a victim charge carries a possible maximum prison term of five years and a fine of $25,000, while the other felony carries a possible prison term of 18 months and a fine of $10,000.

According to the criminal complaint, Kenosha police responded to a residence, where they met with a woman who said the defendant had been throwing rocks at her window.

When police tried to make contact with Desotell, who they saw in a parked vehicle, he allegedly drove through the grass in an attempt to evade police. A pursuit continued northbound on 22nd Avenue and ended in the 1900 block of 65th Street. The complaint states the chase reached a top speed of about 40 mph and lasted 2.4 miles.

During a search of Desotell’s vehicle, police reportedly found a backpack with “several sheathed knives” attached to the front, along with a glass jar that contained marijuana and more knives, along with several white pills, more marijuana and a metal one-hitter smoking pipe. The pills later were positively identified as alprazolam.

The woman said she watched the defendant throw a rock out of his vehicle, which hit hers. The woman then stated she went and sat in her vehicle with a baseball bat in case Desotell returned to cause more damage, as he reportedly had previously threatened. Police found a large dent in the center of the trunk lid, a scratch closer to the top of the lid and a scratch on the hood, the complaint states.

Court records show that Desotell previously was released on a $750 signature bond for a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property.

